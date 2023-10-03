Tonto Dikeh has penned a note to the Nigerian Police, reminding them that people are waiting for their response about the death of Mohbad

Dikeh, in a long letter on Instagram, thanked the police for their effort and added that Wednesday, October 4, is the last day to hear from them

In the message, she also revealed that only the truth should be told about the investigation

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has not taken a break from clamouring for justice for the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad.

The singer died untimely on September 12, and many fans have been asking questions and demanding justice for his death.

Dikeh wrote a letter to the police and asked that the truth be said as they give people feedback about their investigations.

Tonto Dikeh writes Police over Mohbad's case Photo Credit @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh gives police till Wednesday to speak on Mohbad's death

In the message written to the police, the thespian asked them to live up to their words and release a statement about their investigation as promised on Wednesday, October 4th.

The mother of one admonished the police force to use their good office to tell the truth as Nigerians await justice upon Sam Larry, Naira Marley and the gang of boys seen in the video assaulting the late singer when he was alive.

See Tonto Dikeh's note to the police here:

Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's message to the police

Netizens have reacted to the Instagram note Tonto Dikeh wrote to the police. Some applauded her consistency and effort in fighting for justice for the late Mohbad.

@ms_chynel:

"God bless your commitment and consistency on this case and Justice for Mohbad we will get."

@iam_kingjosh007:

"Keep fighting. Keep digging. Everyone of us that needs Justice for different reasons are super proud of you for the course you embarked on."

@firstlady_akwaugo1:

"A King, I Stan, Restan, Pakistan, and Even Afghanistan."

@swt_juie:

"King T for a big reason."

@phabulousthreads_:

"Simple. They asked for 2 weeks, it elapse tomorrow."

@soyoufoundbee:

"Fingers crossed ,God bless u king."

@cynthiachinecherem:

"God bless you King Tonto towards finding #justiceformohbad# @nigeriapoliceforce we await you guys tomorrow."

@mightyboicomedy:

"I just pray out Nigeria police shouldn’t disappoint us time .White should be white , justices for mohbad."

@ifedinmajohn:

"We pin with you. Not letting go no matter what."

@chrisllead:

"May God continue to elevate you."

Tonto Dikeh knocks Naira Marley for saying he is innocent

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh had slammed Naira Marley after saying he did not play a part in Mohbad's death and all the allegations made against him were not true.

She told him to turn himself into the police. She accused him of bringing physical and mental trauma to the late singer.

She described Naira Marley's press release as a lie and promised not to rest till he was apprehended.

Source: Legit.ng