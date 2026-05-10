Kanayo O. Kanayo was among the movie stars who were celebrated at the 12th AMVCA in Lagos, Nigeria

The highlight was the Nollywood actor's acceptance speech as he spoke against the xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Kanayo's bold message, as well as his contribution to the movie industry, has stirred reactions, with many applauding the actor

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo, aka Nnayi Sacrifice, on Saturday, May 9, 2026, was awarded the Industry Merit Award alongside his female colleague Sola Sobowale at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

During his acceptance speech, Kanayo delivered a bold message as he called for an end to xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Kanayo O. Kanayo dedicates Lifetime Award to African film practitioners. Credit: kanayookanayo

Source: Instagram

The veteran, who dedicated his award to African film practitioners across the continent, said, This is for Africa, for everyone who works as cast and crew. Even before 1992, many of us were no longer in good health, many have returned to their villages, and many have passed on."

“Sometimes, when you stand on a stage like this, you ask yourself, ‘What have I done to still be alive?’ Yes, I have made a lot of sacrifices. I want to extend a hand of friendship to Canal+, please keep this going. This is one thing that unites the whole of Africa," he added.

Condemning the rising wave of xenophobic attacks, the Nollywood actor revealed he was unhappy with the situation in South Africa.

"Let us lend our voices against xenophobia in South Africa. We are not happy. As Africans, we cannot continue running from Africa,” he added.

Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo condemns xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Credit: kanayookanayo

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Uzor Arukwe, Lateef Adedimeji, and Uche Montana were among the stars who won awards at the 12th AMVCA awards.

The video of Kanayo delivering his acceptance speech at the AMVCA is below:

Reactions as Kanayo speaks against xenophobic attack

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

enchanteurbae commented:

"That moment felt so so real, am happy he spoke about it."

krozxborder commented:

"The only valuable speech in the whole award show… none was bold enough to speak up.."

cairo_dejaeger said:

"Ok, he's not happy with what is happening in South Africa. Why is he not talking about Nigerians entering South Africa without the right papers? Because it starts there, and we've been patient with y'all. No South African would travel with incorrect documents. We respect the laws, so why can't yall respect our laws? Y'all should put the blame on yourselves, not on us. We love y'all, but we won't let y'all come here illegally."

iam_jenny.chi wrote:

"Nnanyi Sacrifice use all the South Africans do r!tual."

promisee31 commented:

"Other nigerian celebrities are afraid bcos of stomach infrastructure. Mugus."

Osas Ighodaro steals the spotlight at AMVCA 2026

Legit.ng also reported that notable actress, Osas Ighodaro, got fans talking after showing off several stunning outfits for the 2026 AMVCA, held in Lagos. T

The actress especially grabbed attention with the glamorous dress she wore on the red carpet, which many people described as breathtaking.

Her fashion choices quickly became one of the highlights of the award night, with celebrities and fans flooding her comment section with praise.

Source: Legit.ng