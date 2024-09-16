Hours after Verydarkman called out Lord's Chosen Church, the ministry's popular slogan 'I am a Chosen' has been trending online

Some netizens went as far as sharing videos of some of the church members sharing their unusual testimonies

The videos come after Verydarkman called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to investigate the church

Popular social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman, has stirred up the 'I am a Chosen' trend on social media X, formerly Twitter, after he called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to investigate the testimonies of members of the Lord's Chosen church.

VDM, in a video, vowed to sue the church for misleading Christians and non-Christians with their testimonies, which he suggested were fabricated.

People share more videos of Lord's Chosen Church members' testimonies.

Source: Instagram

The critic also reacted to a video of a Lord's Chosen member who said he was shot at, but the bullet did not penetrate.

Following the call out, netizens on X seemingly mocked the church as they reacted to the 'I am a Chosen' trend.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

timi_of_lagos:

"Trending videos of “ I am a Chosen” are so hilarious."

el_hapter:

"Sporty Who are you ??? I am a chosen."

BigDivs

"My sporty was showing what’s Cashout I shouted I am a chosen I am a chosen I am a chosen Immediately I saw trophy."

MasterAdetoye:

"It is the schools resumption period. I only shouted, "I am a chosen" three times. My kids' school account was credited with their school fees and other bills. Try it this morning. I did, and I was called for receipt acknowledgement. Thank you Jesus."

Letter_to_Jack:

"Me and my fellow Chosen going to filling station in Abeokuta to buy Petrol at N132/L with our chosen jacket and sticker. “Hello, I am a chosen, where is the God of my pastor power, fuel attendant, who are you? You can’t stop me.”

VDM attacks Prophet Fufeyin

Verydarkman brought the attention of many to a video of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

Recall that Verydarkman and Jeremiah Fufeyin have been in a long-term feud following the latter's healing water project.

In the viral footage, the clergyman was seen performing a miracle on a woman who was unable to walk; after touching her with a hand towel soaked in what appears to be holy water, she proceeded to walk.

