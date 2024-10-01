As Nigeria marks another year of independence on October 1, 2024, some celebrities thought it best to address issues

While many others looked on the brighter side of hope, the likes of May Edochie and Destiny Etikko reminded citizens of their reality

In honour of the nation's special day, Legit.ng took a moment to revisit these thoughts provoking posts from some of the country's prominent individuals

While many celebrate the country's 64 years of independence, some prominent personalities have decided to look beyond the charred and question Nigeria's societal development.

Just recently, the federal government and organized labour signed an agreement on the new minimum wage of N70,000, which many are still clamouring against due to hike in fuel pumps and other basic needs.

May Edochie and Chidi Mokeme shared thought-provoking messages on October 1. Credit: @mayyuledochie, @chidimokeme

Source: Instagram

Some highly revered citizens used the nation's special day to air their grievances, speaking up for themselves and the heavily affected masses.

From May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood star Yul Edochie, to Chidi Mokenme, a couple of celebrities had a lot on their mind

May Edochie recalls teenage days

May Edochie shared gorgeous pictures of herself to celebrate Nigeria's independence. The beauty influencer described how her dress represented how Nigeria is stitched together with strength and creativity.

May also recalled a popular phrase from her adolescence, which she remembers every October 1. She reflected on how the phrase "Nigeria go better" has consistently been the first thought that comes to mind every October 1, from her teenage years until the present.

The mother of three wrote:

"Truly, every October 1, the first phrase that comes to my mind from my teenage days till today is "Nigeria go better," she wrote.

Destiny Etiko serves stern warning on October 1

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko posted a message on social media on October 1, 2024, the day Nigeria celebrates 64 years of independence.

Etiko, who has been vocal about the country's situation, sent a memo to her fans. She warned netizens not to send her Happy Independence Day messages.

In her words on her Instagram page:

"Please, no matter what you do in life, please don't send me happy independence tomorrow."

BBNaija Phyna attacks Nigerians celebrating

Big Brother Naija star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, took it hotly on her fellow citizens as the country hits 64 years of independence.

The reality TV star expressed deep frustration and disillusionment with the country's current state.

Phyna argued that there was nothing to celebrate, even on a significant occasion like a national anniversary, because of widespread issues such as hunger, poor infrastructure, and lack of government responsiveness.

"I feel there is nothing worth celebrating. There is hunger…… na who chop Dey celebrate…… we are 64years old in hardship, hunger, floods, no quality school and roads, no listening to the citizens by the government. We are 64 and sinking. We are 64 and homeless. We are 64, and nothing Dey sup."

Chidi Mokeme congratulates independent providers

Famous actor Chidi Mokeme wrote a heartfelt tribute to Nigerians in honour of the country's 64th Independence Day.

He congratulated Nigerians who have been providing for themselves independently of the government.

He noted how citizens have had to take matters into their own hands by independently securing their own safety, healthcare, electricity, education, welfare, and food.

He wrote:

"I congratulate every Nigerian, who, in spite of the cluelessness of government, continues to INDEPENDENTLY provide their own security, healthcare, electricity, light, education, welfare, food, even if na 0-1-0. Na You Be Your Own Government."

Ebele Okaro acts s like “mad woman” on Oct 1

Nigerian actress Ebele Okaro gained the attention of her fans and netizens with the post she made on Nigeria's Independence Day.

The actress joined numerous other citizens to celebrate the country as it clocked 64 years of Independence.

Ebele's post triggered a great stir following the manner she presented herself online in celebration of the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng