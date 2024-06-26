When Nigerians thought Chivido 2024 wedding was over, more details about Davido and Chioma’s nuptials

Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut took to social media to share plans for the couple’s white wedding ceremony

Many Nigerians expressed excitement as they got a hint on the venue for Chivido’s white wedding

As Davido and Chioma’s traditional wedding party took over social media, details finally emerged about their white wedding plans.

Recall that Davido and Chioma broke the internet with their nuptials which took place in Lagos on June 25, 2024.

Chivido: Fans react to details of white wedding. Photos: @stanlophotography, @davido

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the singer’s celebrity blogger friend, Tunde Ednut, has announced that there will be a white wedding.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the socialite noted that while some people might think Davido and Chioma’s wedding party is over, things are just getting started. Tunde Ednut then went on to give an important detail about the white wedding.

The retired singer took to the caption of his post to explain that the Chivido white wedding party will take place overseas. According to him, the party is for only those with visas. He wrote:

“Watch this space…. I GO WORRY THIS INTERNET. White wedding na for only people wey get visa. ”

See his post below:

Netizens react to plan for Chivido white wedding

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens about the plans for Davido and Chioma’s white wedding. Read them below:

lingeriebytemmy:

“Chioma is the luckiest babe.”

jayzhair_:

“Singles, I am just checking on you guys my prayers are with us .”

Bisbolrealty_homesinteriors:

“Invite all of us, we are religious too.”

veevogee:

“My people, if we survived the traditional marriage then we can survive the white wedding.”

gift__diamond:

“I say this marriage na 7days and 7night .”

lavish_big90:

“Them never see this coming jor jor jor @davido baddest for reason.”

benosybaba:

“Davido should go for presidency we will gladly vote him as the new president of Nigeria.”

pweetyfowowe:

“Finish ke ! We know it gats be Destination white wedding who dey check am ?”

meekmoses1:

“That white wedding i must attend.”

thisisgraceama:

“I didn’t think it was over and can’t wait pls .”

Im_nancy.t:

“This wedding don separate the rich from the poor.”

funnytoheeb:

“Make I renew my passport asap .”

cynthiashalomsblog:

“Okay we dey wait.”

comely_hub:

“Good girl pays she was well groomed by her mum and she maintained her Steeze She remained humble, lovable and decent . I bet no one has ever seen a picture of her mum and siblings on internet not until yesterday. Her Steeze is worth emulating.”

tarelas1:

“Make them give us small time to heal o. No be small run we run yesterday .”

deyemitheactor:

“White wedding must not pass me by!!! Abeg who dey sell IV??? ”

Davido spots Wizkid's PA Femi at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido and Chioma's wedding, which took place in Lagos on June 25, 2024, had several highlights, including the presence of Wizkid’s personal assistant, Femi.

It is no news that Davido and Wizkid’s friendship has been on and off, with things recently taking a downward turn between them. However, that did not stop the Star Boy’s PA from attending OBO’s talk-of-the-town wedding.

Davido was on the dancefloor with Chioma when the bride notified her man about Femi’s presence. OBO quickly looked around and eventually spotted him. However, what he did next took people by surprise.

Source: Legit.ng