Nigerians on Twitter, formerly X, are quite livid about the new development concerning Obi Cubana’s family

Recall that the billionaire had earlier shared a post about which of his sons is the actual next of kin after his adopted son, Chidi, claimed the title on TikTok

Netizens shared their varying opinions about the situation and suggested how the father-of-five should have handled things

Nigerian social media users on X have expressed their disappointment over Obi Cubana’s recent actions.

It all started after the billionaire’s adopted son, Chidi, posted a TikTok video where he claimed that he was the next of kin.

Social media users lambaste Obi Cubana for dismissing his adopted son. Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, Obi Cubana went on his official Instagram platform and shared a photo of his first biological son, Alex, and pronounced him next of kin.

His move angered Nigerians, who called him all sorts of names, suggesting that he could have handled things better.

Watch the video here:

See Obi cubana's post here:

Nigerians slam Obi Cubana over next of kin post

Read some reactions below:

@maverickhurt said:

"That Obi Cubana “next of kin” post was not necessary sha."

@gladys_onyetem said:

"A child that was jst doing a harmless video, una don reason plenty things put, na wah for una ooo. Una even Dey say na adopted child, I thought that’s his brothers child? Una don project una wicked family negativity on this innocent video. Una go Dey find village ppl, na una."

@OloriOfOloris said:

"This is actually crazy. There’s already rivalry? And this post of his is only going to fuel more rift between the brothers."

@soyecaterings said:

"I don’t think he thought of the consequences in the long run. This wasn’t the best way to address it sha. But even thinking about being the next of kin now simply means obi has to be unalive or old enough to not be able to run things."

Social media users lambaste Obi Cubana for dismissing his adopted son. Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

@h_abibah said:

"This is terrible."

@bukky_starrr said:

"There are some sensitive stuffs one common sense should tell them not to do."

@fc_acct said:

"His father sef clarifying it publicly self nah mumu procedure too, why u wan still throw am under the bus for social media??"

@aishasharon_ng said:

"What if he’s his biological son from another mother 🤷‍♀️."

@RedMytth said:

"Obi no get sense ? Nah wa o. This tin fit cause rivalry between the boys. Make he sha dey careful."

@OmotayoNafy said:

"Wow! This is embarrassing."

@MaryWilson96427 said:

"Obi Cubana wasn’t supposed to post something like that in the first place, na you go know ur first kin for ur mind, he should have let him catch his cruise in peace😭."

Obi Cubana shares detail about his mum

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana recently granted an interview where he spoke about his late mum and her burial ceremony that lasted two weeks and shook the whole country.

During the conversation with Chude, the billionaire shared why he and his brothers went all out to celebrate their late mum's burial with so much fanfare and razzmatazz.

Obi Cubana also made a stirring revelation during the chat with Chude about his family and a generational curse they've been dealing with.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng