Davido and Chioma’s wedding has attracted an array of important personalities, including the Ooni of Ife

A video made the rounds showing the moment the top Yoruba monarch arrived at the esteemed occasion

The video of his entrance excited many netizens who showered praises on the king for gracing Davido’s wedding

Davido and Chioma’s wedding guest list has continued to leave fans in awe after the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, was spotted at the occasion.

Nigerians highly anticipated the DMW boss’ wedding, which seems to have met their expectations based on the calibre of guests who were invited.

Fans impressed with Ooni of Ife's entrance at Davido and Chioma's wedding. Photos: @ooniadimulaife, @asoebi_styles

One of the topmost kings in the Yoruba kingdom, Ooni of Ife, was captured on video the moment he arrived at the Chivido wedding.

In a video posted on Instagram by @Billie_Adeleke and spotted by Legit.ng, the venue guests stood up to show respect to the Ooni as he walked him amid chants from his praise singers.

Oba Ogunwusi was then seen smiling and greeting other guests as they showed him respect at the party. See the video below:

Reactions as Ooni of Ife attends Chivido 2024

The Ooni of Ife’s presence at Davido and Chioma’s wedding impressed many Nigerians on social media. A number of them gushed over the Yoruba monarch while also singing his praises.

Read some of their comments below:

ileemah:

“Omo today should be declared public holiday please.”

Oluwa_fizzie_:

“My king.”

tu_mzy27:

“Everywhere good !! Allah!!”

abby_wonderrrr:

“Today nah today.”

Hiderah__:

“He said "Many Many Many Many Men" Y'all think it was a joke??❤️.”

Mosle_xxy:

“Dat king too humble .”

omowumi_deva:

“When it’s big … it’s big …..”

joepearl1:

“Premium or nothing .”

bigbaby__jane:

“Joy wan finish 30bg's.”

switgal___official:

“Na this kind person with this kind influence na una say chioma de manage una de talk sha ooo.”

pureatheart86:

“Chivido has everything o. Royalty,Power,Class etc. and it’s just getting started. ”

Spellzcut:

“No doubts the Adelekes influence is so crazzzzyy for real ❤️ David is pulling men not boys shiiiiiiii.”

Tufab:

“Na this kind wedding and marriage u say make Chioma leave. U dy crase. Thunde fire ur left yansh. If na ur sister u go advise her to leave. ”

beautynatione:

“I bet no wedding will ever match this wedding In Nigeria.. that’s on Period.”

Davido's wedding venue decor fails to impress fans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido and Chioma’s wedding has trended on social media for various reasons, one of which is the party venue.

The much-anticipated event, which took place on June 25, 2024, at Harbour Point in Lagos, got Nigerians talking after videos of the wedding’s interior decor went viral on social media.

Interestingly, the videos of Davido and Chioma’s wedding venue evoked mixed feelings, with many netizens noting that they were not impressed.

Source: Legit.ng