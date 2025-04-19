Nollywood comic actor Ijebu, whose real name is Olatayo Amokade, has reacted to a viral video of himself with Eniola Badmus

A video of the duo at Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s traditional wedding ignited online discourse after the curvy actress was seen trying to avoid proximity with him

The clip soon went viral, caught Ijebu’s attention, and his reaction has got fans talking even more

While Iyabo Ojo's daughter's traditional wedding is still trending online, among others, there’s the side attraction of Ijebu and Eniola Badmus.

Earlier, there was a video of the two Nollywood actors having a chat at Priscilla’s traditional wedding.

Ijebu gets slammed over mouth odour claims with Eniola Badmus. Credit: @eniola_badmus, @ijebuuofficial

Source: Instagram

However, it was obvious that Ijebu made Eniola Badmus slightly uncomfortable due to her composure during their chat. Many concluded that it must have been due to an ‘odour’ from Ijebu’s mouth.

In reaction to the clip, Ijebu shared a video of himself brushing his teeth. The clip generated a buzz online, as many shared their hot takes concerning the situation.

Watch the video here:

Recall that Nigerian actress Laide Bakare continued to rant about Eniola Badmus on social media after their recent altercation.

The actresses were seen almost getting physical at the premiere of Eniola Ajao’s Owambe Thieves in Lagos.

Shortly after, Bakare went live on Instagram to address her issues with Eniola Badmus by explaining what the actress did to her.

Many react to video of

Read some reactions below:

@grtness.69 said:

"Campaign after election 😂😂😂."

@aduke_kan_bayi said:

"Na woman dey count matter😂men no just get wahala ,if na my gender dey go don set Ringlight straight up."

@realalibis_adeyemi said:

"Omo iye mi ma fo everybody get their own for body😂😂😂😂🙌❤."

@aduke_kan_bayi said:

@twigs2013 said:

"Why is he even holding her like that? Why do men feel entitled to women’s bodies?"

@ayam_palesh said:

"Before you come for me, let me come for myself first 😂😂😂😂😂."

@officialbaami said:

"Nah that Tongue 👅 de smell 😂😂😂😂😂😂 nah today I know say this Ijebú nah Baba Werey 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@modupe_ola_jewelry said:

"Use iron sponge."

@_ogunmokun_arowolo1 said:

"I swear y u ppl like to dey look for each other point .. se na real say ur mouth 👄 dey smell u shouldn't be angry and if not u shouldn't take that this personal."

@iddiaminn said:

"If nah another artist now he go take personal bud for Machala Remo side everything nah cruise 😂😂😂👏👏👏and I like that."

@ade_jolami said:

"Wash your tongue too sir, or better still chew mint gum ( you can go for teeth cleaning tho )❤️❤️❤️."

Eniola Badmus in tears, tells fans to pray for her

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus made headlines over her emotional display at her recent Feed The Needy outreach.

The movie star went viral online after she was captured on video breaking down in tears over not having any children.

Several netizens reacted to the emotional video by putting the Nollywood star in their prayers and comforting her with words.

