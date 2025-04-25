Daniel Regha has shared his opinion on the newly released song Gimme Dat by Wizkid and Ayra Starr

The new song was a highly anticipated one by fans, to finally whet their appetite after a while

Daniel Regha’s review about the song has once again ignited online discourse among fans who had much to say

Nigerians were cross with Daniel Regha, following his review of the collaboration between Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun and Oyindamola Oyinkansola, popularly known as Ayra Starr.

The duo have been creating awareness about their joint collaboration, 'Gimme Dat', which was finally released just a week after Davido’s fifth album, 5IVE.

According to him, while Ayra Starr made an impressive effort on the track, Wizkid ruined his verse. He scored the song a total of 5.5 out of 10.

Regha wrote:

"Wizkid has now collaborated with an artiste signed to an "influencer" (Don Jazzy); That said, the song "Gimme Dat" by Ayra Starr ft Wizkid is quite catchy, with its intro being one of the best so far of 2025. Lyrically speaking it's decent enough."

"But Wizkid missed after the first "God d*mn, (Ẹlẹyinju ẹgẹ)" which was kinda unnecessary. In addition, Ayra trying to sexualize the song after Wizkid's verse makes the song lose its essence. Not a bad song for recent times, vocally it's on point, though Ayra Starr carried the song completely and seems to reference Wyclef Jean's "Diallo". It's a 5.5/10. No offense."

See the post below:

Fans drags Daniel Regha over Wizkid

Read some reactions below:

@MattMax01 said:

"I talk am e no fit pass 5 seh 😂."

@TheDamiForeign said:

"You don comot for prison?"

@GuyMr0 said:

"Daniel regha rating a new song 5.5/10 just tells you the song is a 10/10. he wouldn’t want to give beyond that so y’all don’t think he’s being partial. no shades!"

@history_square:

"After reading the first two sentences, I was like "they have paid Regha oooo." Boom! Baba knack am 5.5/10🤣🤣🤣."

@ABDUL_3004 said:

"Omo shey me and you no go enter studio like this, you too understand this music thing."

@Chinonxo_ said:

"Be like I go call DPO to lock you up again. Song wey gba you dey give 5/10."

@DiabloChaze said:

"Dem for allow this song enter #1 before dem release you na 🤧🎶."

@Chillguy109 said:

"Person hard work 5.5 omo na craze you Don dey craze so."

@Koeasy5 said:

"I agree with you “Ayra carried the song completely” that midget did nothing."

@donjava12 said:

"The feature wasn't necessary and if at all a feature is necessary not with wizzy."

Daniel Regha seen in ‘handcuffs'

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Nigerian online critic Daniel Regha made the rounds online following a recent post he made on Elon Musk’s X.

The controversial act shared new pictures of him with ‘handcuffs’ spotted on his two wrists as he posed,

While netizens tried to figure out what the problem might be, the background of the picture also looked like a police station.

