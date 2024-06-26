Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, officially married his baby mama, Chioma Rowland, in Lagos on Tuesday, June 25.

It was a colourful and blissful Tuesday that saw the presence of influential Nigerian politicians, including a former president and present and past governors.

List of politicians present at Davido's wedding to Chioma

According to Leadership, throughout the event, Davido did not hide his joy and happiness, and his words and actions at the wedding dominated Nigeria’s social media space.

Below is the full list of influential politicians spotted at the wedding.

Olusegun Obasanjo attends Davido's wedding

The former president, who served the country on two consecutive occasions, was in Lagos on Tuesday to celebrate the union of the Afrobeat singer Davido and the love of his heart, Chioma.

On the return of democracy in 1999, Obasanjo was elected as the first president of the fourth republic and was reelected for a second term to complete eight years. He had earlier ruled the country as a military head of state.

Recently, there have been speculations that the former president may be switching to President Bola Tinubu's camp after he was seen with a cap bearing Tinubu's symbol and the first lady, Oluremi.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu honours Davido

The governor of Lagos state was also at the Afrobeat singer's wedding to honour the musical and his family, Adeleke, as he tied the knot with his wife, Chioma.

Coincidentally, it was the same day the governor celebrated his 59th birthday and expressed gratitude to the people of the state to serve. The governor said:

"Being the Governor of Lagos State is an immense privilege, and I am grateful for the chance to make a positive impact in the lives of our citizens."

Dapo Abiodun spotted at Davido's wedding

Ogun state governor Prince Dapo Abiodun also attended the wedding of the latest couple in Nigeria, Davido and Chioma, in Lagos.

Abiodun recently emerged as the chairman of the southern governor's forum, a position that has been vacant since the demise of Rotimi Akeredolu, the late former governor of Ondo state.

The Ogun state governor also stole the show at the recently concluded Ojude Oba, which recently trended in Nigeria.

