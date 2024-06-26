A former BBNaija housemate Dee-One has stated that he was disappointed that the celebrity wedding of Davido and Chioma was held in Lagos

He noted that if the wedding was held in the eastern part of the country, where the bride was from, it would have yielded the region much revenue

Besides, he said that Davido disrespected the elders of Chioma's family by asking them to come to Lagos for the glamorous event

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Aderombi Martin, aka Dee-One, is known for airing his views on issues, and this time, he focused on Chivido 2024.

Dee-One slams Davido and Chioma for holding their wedding in Lagos. Image credit: @comediandeeone, @davido

Source: Instagram

The wedding of Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Chioma, was the talk of the town in Lagos on Tuesday, June 25.

According to the former reality star, the glamorous event was supposed to be held in Imo state, where the bride hails from. Instead, Chioma's traditional leaders and family members came to Lagos as she wedded her long-time partner.

Dee One, who is also a comedian, said he thought the Igbos had business sense and if they did, they would have known that the wedding would have brought economic benefits in the East.

He also said that Davido disrespected the elders in Chioma's family by asking them to come to Lagos as he married their daughter.

His video sparked mixed reactions as netizens asked him to take a chill pill.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Dee One's video

Several netizens have reacted to the video of the former BBNaija housemate. Check out some of the comments below:

@christyezissi:

"Some of my Igbo friends did their traditional wedding and wine carrying in Lagos. It's not about money, it's about the family."

@gladysogri:

"Point of correction, what they did yesterday was a marriage ceremony. It was not yesterday the bride price was paid . It has been paid since 2022. Make Una dey get fact first before coming online."

@carolinepedro2015:

"Well said D One. Traditionally it's supposed to take place in Igbo land. This is the honest trust. After all her parents live in the East."

@getnizzy:

"Poor man’s opinion doesn’t matter."

@getnizzy:

"Why not consider insecurity in the East."

@prynx_001:

"It's not always like that bro especially now wey East no too gel... Flavour no do em papa burial for Enugu?"

