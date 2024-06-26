Davido and Chioma’s talk-of-the-town traditional wedding party was far from over, as clips from their after-party went viral

In a series of videos, Davido was seen battling to make sure he secured the dollar bills people sprayed him with at the event

The video of Davido ordering his people to pack his 100-dollar bills sparked hilarious reactions

Davido and Chioma shut down the Nigerian social media space as well as Lagos roads on June 25, 2024, as they finally held their much-anticipated wedding party.

One of the things that got people talking about the event was the after-party, which took place later in the night of the same day.

Davido secures 100-dollar bills

At the after-party, many of Davido’s friends and admirers gathered around him on the dance floor to show him love by spraying him with money.

However, due to directives from the EFCC about abusing the naira, Davido’s well-wishers resorted to spraying him with foreign currencies instead, especially dollar bills.

In videos that made the rounds, OBO was seen battling to secure his dollars by making sure everything would get back to him and not get lost in the crowd.

In one of the viral clips, Davido’s American friend Gumbo was seen spraying $100 bills with careless abandon. The groom quickly paused his dancing to direct his guys to pack the money. OBO was heard screaming, ‘Pack the $100 dollars,’ as his friend kept making it rain.

Peeps react as OBO secures his dollars

Nigerians on social media were amused to see Davido being careful about his money despite his wealth. Read some of their comments below:

Ray_queeni:

“Na David telling them to pack the money fast for me . As the guy no gree wait.”

ms_krystabella:

“Remember this exchange rate. Omo OBO should pick up his money .”

tale202024:

“It's the way Davido has been trying to stop people from spraying for me.”

Kelvinceejay101:

“Lol. 6 million naira less than one minute. God abeg .”

Melody_bankx:

“Who day pick money go done save like 10million .”

isiswag1:

“Big Gombo doings...niigga got money .”

iam_nnennao:

“There are levels to some things o.”

lu_sholapeh:

“Efcc is against Naira so the choose dollar, cuz what is party without currencies under your foot, o wrong.”

melly_beth:

“The ushers for this wedding don cash out o,dem go pick Dolla pa.”

dj_doj3sky:

“Na once baba dey observe the pickers oh cause some na successful picker .”

sharma.ahmad:

“Nice, Davido is picking the 100 bills too .”

aura.h2o:

“Trust my people they go steal tire today Godbless you Davido for teaching us all true humility.”

vannelly01:

“Omo 001 dey secure the 100$ bills make dem no fly out of proportion .”

