Ghana’s Minister of Communication, Sam George, has responded to Bimbo Ademoye’s rant over the illegal use of her YouTube movie

The actress had, on April 15, called out some Ghanaian channels on YouTube for uploading her movie without her permission

The attention of the higher authorities has now been called to it, and they have promised to take appropriate action

Ghana’s Minister of Communication, Sam George, has finally issued a response to Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye after she cried out over her YouTube movie.

The actress, who recently released a new movie, Broken Hallelujah, went online to report the constant use of her movie by a Ghanaian channel without her permission.

Bimbo Ademoye had gone online to express her utmost displeasure over the issue, adding that she’d had enough.

"PSA!!. ENOUGH IS ENOUG!!!. I hate that I have to do this, but my blood, sweat tears , hardwork, money, sleepless nights will not be enjoyed by someone else!. As it is now there are already 2 channels that have stolen my title and my poster for about 2-3 days now."

"They're Nollynew series TV and Nolly specials. (Guys pls help me report thier channels) . It is very unfair , that we'd work ,day and night and one evil demon would come and reap where they didn't sow. This time I will not take it."

See the video here:

The attention of the Minister of Communication in Ghana, Sam George was called to it, and he responded to the actress, promising to take action.

In his words:

"My attention has been drawn to your post thanks to the tag. I would be raising the issue with my Colleague Minister responsible for overseeing television content. I however wish ip assure you that our government is very respectful of intellectual property rights and would ensure the protection of same. I believe Ghana and Nigeria have so much we can continue to collaborate on for our mutual benefit."

See the post below:

Reactions as Ghana responds to Bimbo Ademoye

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@wallpaperplace said:

"See the response from a working country, ours will tell you they are not aware while another will be seriously defending the entire issue."

@dear_maggy said:

"Exactly, not Omoni tagging their president, like she and the president name mate. There are channels to go through solving this problem."

@itz_nicepablo said:

"See response na, very learned minister, i admire Ghana for this. If na my countrt now na another thing u go hear."

@cyntychrizz said:

"See the response, very lovely, you just know they are sensible people."

@abby_holar said:

"This is the kind of accountability we need not just titles, but responsibility."

@ritaberry_desserts said:

"Intellectual property is a thing no one should joke with. Its not fair to eat from other people’s sweat!"

@orefejobabawale said:

"If na +234 the response will be a savge 😂 Ghana 🇬🇭 but not go again we love Ghana."

@amakasregister said:

"That's a very diplomatic response, unlike that “Aunt Debbie”, who defends intellectual property theft."

@melaninking19 said:

"With this response, Ghanaian government Dey more mature and responsible pass our own guys."

@centia_collection said:

"Na small thing dey vex we Nigerians ooo, make una no try pr0voke her again ooo. Na all of us una go face ooo. Make una try am again 😒😒😒😒. Ndi ochi film."

