Dangote Petroleum Refinery has six partners to sell its petrol at an affordable rate across the country

They are expected to follow the pricing template from Dangote when selling to Nigerians at their filling stations

Dangote said this strategy is designed to provide high-quality petrol at affordable rates, benefiting consumers across the nation.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has released the official petrol prices for all its partners filling stations across the country.

The partners, which are major downstream players, include Ardova Plc, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, Technooil, Optima Energy, Hyde and Heyden.

According to a price list shared on X on Tuesday, April 23 Dangote refinery said that all its partners' filling stations will sell fuel at N890 per litre to Nigerians in Lagos.

The message to Nigerians from the refinery reads:

"For better quality and affordable PMS (petrol), buy from our partners' retail outlets nationwide at the following prices per litre.

"To report non-compliance, call +234 707 470 2099 or +234 707 470 2100.

"Our quality petrol and diesel are refined for better engine performance and are environmentally friendly.""

Here is a breakdown of prices by location for all the partners as published by Dangote Refinery.

Lagos: N890 per litre

South-West: N900 per litre

North-West and North-Central: N910 per litre

South-East, South-South and North-East: N920 per litre

Dangote reduces fuel prices

In an earlier statement, Dangote Refinery said the price reductions are part of its commitment to providing high-quality petrol at affordable rates, benefiting consumers across the nation.

It added that it is working collaboratively with our partners to ensure equitable reflection of this price reduction.

Part of the statement reads:

"Dangote Petroleum Refinery has consistently worked to reduce the prices of petrol and other refined petroleum products, ensuring the continued benefit of Nigerian consumers. For example, in February, the refinery reduced prices twice by N125.

"In addition, products such as diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) have also experienced significant price reductions due to the refinery's sustained efforts.

"We anticipate that this latest reduction in PMS prices will generate a positive ripple effect throughout various sectors of the economy, providing much-needed relief to consumers and contributing to broader economic growth.

"Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a steady supply of premium-quality petroleum products, with sufficient reserves to meet domestic demand, along with a surplus for export. This strategy is designed to support the stability of the domestic market while also contributing to the growth of Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves."

NNPC reduces fuel price below N900

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the NNPC Limited has once again reduced the pump price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) for Nigerians.

The new price comes days after Dangote refinery slashed petrol price for its partners below N900 per litre.

The new prices by NNPC once again show the importance of price competition and benefit to Nigerians.

