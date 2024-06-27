Singer Davido and his wife held a glamorous ceremony on June 25, and it captivated many social media users

One of the eye-catching moments was the outfits the bride, Chioma, wore, which got many talking

The fashion designer of the attire was Sandrah Tubobereni, the CEO of Tubo, and she noted that she made the dresses in one week

Nigerian fashion designer, Sandrah Tubobereni, made the gorgeous traditional outfits Chioma, the wife of Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, wore at their lavish wedding.

She noted that the bride had always wanted her to make her wedding dresses and her dream came to pass.

Chioma wore three traditional outfits and an evening dress for the after-party of her wedding. However, some netizens complained that some of the outfits did not meet their expectations.

The Igbo cultural dress Sandrah made for Chioma came under attack as some people said she should have made something more gorgeous. However, others felt she did a great job in one week.

Who is Sandrah Tubobereni?

Sandrah is the chief executive officer of Tubo, a fashion company. The 33-year-old lady founded her business in 2014.

The Port Harcourt-born stylist is an MBA graduate of Coventry University, United Kingdom, with a First Class in Global Financial Services and experience in Business Development.

Some of the notable personalities she has made clothes for are Olori Atuwatse III of Warri Kingdom, Tiwa Savage, and Toke Makinwa.

See the video of Chioma's dress below:

Reactions to Chioma's traditional dress

Some people have commented on Chioma's outfit. See some of the reactions below:

@zenom_mari:

"I don’t know why I am so soo happy that you made her outfit."

@mariam.olabisiL

"TUBO is a quiet lady but you see her works are loud!!"

@omoyeoboh:

"Tubo served us the whole buffet. Classy outfits back to back."

