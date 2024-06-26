Nigerian superstar Davido Adeleke gave fans and netizens a glimpse into his beautiful marriage to Chioma

A viral video from the event's after-party captured when Davido spoke highly about his wife's uniqueness

The singer, during the presentation of gifts from family friends, made a bold claim about his woman that took the minds of many to the bedroom

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, had one of the most phenomenal moments at his traditional wedding ceremony to his heartthrob Chioma Rowland Adeleke.

The star-studded event, which took place at Harbour Point in Lagos, saw dignitaries from different walks of life in attendance.

A video from the after-party ceremony showed the musician high in spirits, complimenting his wife.

The unavailable hitmaker revealed that his wife Chioma "sabi do" and she "sabi cook".

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng reported that Grammy-nominated singer King Sunny Ade serenaded the crowd with his beautiful vocals at the wedding event.

In one of the trending clips, King Sunny Ade was spotted showering Davido's dad with praise. In another, he was showering the singer's In-laws with eulogies.

One of the highlights of the trending video was the moment the groom, Davido, went on all fours to greet King Sunny Ade.

The veteran singer patted him on the back and asked him to get up. Another highlight of KSA's performance was the moment he and Davido got locked in a dance battle.

Davido's praises spur reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chiomasandra95:

"A complete finished man."

kaylawal.ng:

"Chioma wan deny am..Oya Oya Oya, we don catch you…Your husband go whine you, but no panic."

thereal_ehi:

"Chioma don deliver her polling unit."

bankablepremiumhair:

"Chioma please give me small composure now. Walahi I for don strong face."

beautiful_gina28:

"Davido is so happy and it's contagious,Choima you're doing well."

dj_joe_silver:

"Who else wants Davido to dey re-marry Chioma every Tuesday."

Full video of Davido’s mum-in-law trends

Several beautiful moments of Nigerian superstar Davido's wedding have continued to flood the internet.

A video of the Afrobeats star's mother-in-law made waves online, as netizens couldn't help admiring her gorgeous face.

The elderly woman was spotted after her facial glam posing for the camera to capture beautiful looks. She wore a deep red gele on a white lace attire, alongside gold jewelry that made her ensemble moderately stylish.

