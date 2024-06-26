Singer Davido and Chioma caused a buzz online with their glamorous wedding which had notable personalities in attendance

The event was an avenue for celebrities to showcase their love for fashion in their trendy asoebi outfits

Some of the celebs who put up an impressive display of fashion include Iyabo Ojo, Lilian Esoro, and Diane Russet, among others

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, was among the big names who turned up at the classy wedding of Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Chioma.

Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla Ojo look stunning in their Chivido 2024 outfits. Image credit: @iyaboojofespris, @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The wedding was held on Tuesday, June 25, in Lagos, and was a display of luxury and wealth.

Many fans of the singer also followed the event online and one of the major highlights of the day was the elegant outfits worn by the attendees.

This article takes a look at how Iyabo Ojo, Lilian Esoro, and Priscilla Ojo, among other celebrities, showed up at the lavish event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

1. Iyabo Ojo looks classy in gorgeous dress

Beautiful movie star, Iyabo Ojo, did not disappoint her fans as she slayed in a grey dress that exposed her flawless shoulders.

She looked dazzling in the attire and blended it with a silver hand bag, gold necklace, and earrings. Her stylish 'gele' matched her grey outfit and her shoes exuded opulence and made her the toast of her fans.

2. Lilian Esoro gives stunning vibe

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro, showed that she did not come to play as she rocked a flowery dress for Davido and Chioma's wedding.

Her beauty radiated as she smiled in her gleaming dress which she blended with red shoes, a purse, and classy jewellries.

She got nice comments from her fans who wished that she could hug her ex-husband, Ubi Franklin.

3. Fancy Acholonu rocks lovely outfit

Entrepreneur and ex fiancée of actor Alexx Ekubo, aka Fancy Acholonu, looked dazzling in her stylish attire for Chivido 2024.

Her beautiful smile gave her away as she rocked a nice necklace, earrings, and tied 'gele' on her dress.

The gorgeous outfit was made with a long-sleeve on one hand and tiny hand on her other shoulder. She displayed different angles of her attire and got the commendation of her fans and other celebs.

4. Priscilla Ojo shows swag in outfit

Priscilla Ojo is a fashionista and the daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo. She joined her mother to slay in her magnificent dress for the occasion.

She wore a corset dress that accentuated her curves and had her fans drooling over her. Her makeup was on point and her accessories complemented her beauty.

5. Diane Russet slays in stunning outfit

Actress and former BBNaija reality show housemate, Diane Russet, took fashion to another level as she attended Chivido 2024.

Her outfit displayed her hips and cleavage, and she combined it with a bow-tie head gear that gave her a chic vibe.

She wore accessories that did justice to her outfit and made her the toast of her fans. Her stylish outfit had her name on it and gave her glamorous vibe.

6. Stephanie Coker slays in trendy dress

Actress and presenter, Stephanie Coker, looked stunning as she rocked her fabulous dress to the trending wedding.

Her attire was blended with a matching 'gele' and gave her a show-stopping look. She combined her grey fabric with another black material which gave her a perfect fit.

She wore lovely jewelleries and held her black purse which complemented her attire.

Iyabo Ojo flaunts lovely ankara outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo looked adorable as she rocked a classy Ankara outfit for a movie premiere

She combined the trouser and blouse outfit with a colourful handbag and made her hair stylishly

The movie star wore expensive jewellries that spoke class and elegance, and it got her fans to compliment her

Source: Legit.ng