Singer Terry Apala has written a letter to Verydarkman over a post he made a few months ago about him and the EFCC

In the post, the activist reacted to the story that Terry was allegedly arrested by the anti-graft agency and that they allegedly collected money from him

Fans picked sides between Terry and VDM, many supported the activist and recounted that he was only trying to fight for the singer

Nigerian singer, Terry Alexandar Ejeh, better known as Terry Apala, has given social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM an ultimatum of 48 hours to bring down a post he made about him.

A few months ago, VDM made a video and alleged that Wizkid's associate, DJ Tunez, Terry Apala and DJ Osas were invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The activist added that the anti-graft agency allegedly collected money from them.

Reacting to the post, Terry Apala wrote a letter through his lawyer to VDM and warned him to bring down the post.

In the letter, he noted that the narrative was false and would cause damage to the EFCC and that VDM was using him to chase clout.

Terry Apala warns VDM

Giving a stern warning to the VDM about the video. He gave him 48 hours to bring down the post and warned that legal action would be taken against him if he does not take the warning seriously.

The music star who is afraid of Wizkid noted that the bribery part was also not true, as he has not bribed anyone before. Terry Apala clarified that he was outside the country for a couple of months, after which he observed the Ramadan fast and travelled to South Africa again for performance.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Terry Apala's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer about VDM. Here are comments below:

@kubaru_01 commented:

"To protect the Integrity of the EFCC?, that part got me.Why e be like say na EFCC write this thing for you. Make Una dy calm down abeg."

@remmxque reacted:

"U see say Egbon no de"y follow dem do yeye video to call people out, that’s maturity, if the guy respect himself, make e just take am down and allow peace to reign, that’s all."

@decopoly wrote:

"Change your lawyer bro. So many typos and many wrong spellings."

@rich_marvels said:

"Terry a para, abi how dem de talk am again."

@cosbeethedj shared:

"Just lol…. Video of how many months ago… I guess na EFCC press your neck to issue this letter for damage control ."

Deeone shares observation about VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Deeone, a former Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) housemate, shared his observations on the developments surrounding VDM.

The TikToker had claimed that his NGO website was hacked and funds were stolen from it. Although many people doubted his claims, he remained adamant that it was true.

In a video, the comedian urged people to set aside concerns about the missing funds and support VDM, suggesting that something was amiss.

