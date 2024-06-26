Nigerian superstar rapper Olamide Baddo added a lovely twist to the wedding celebration of Davido and his wife Chioma

The Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) Executive surprised the latest couple in town with his unique performance

The viral clip sighted by Legit.ng, showed the moment the hip-hop star crushed into the dancefloor without the couples expecting him, and this heightened the event

Nigerian singer Davido experienced a remarkable moment at his wedding when his colleague Olamide surprised him at the afterparty.

In the viral clip sighted by Legit.ng, olamide's signee, Fireboy, was performing one of his songs for the lovebirds.

Olamide Baddoo surprises Davido and Chioma at their wedding. Credit: @olamide, @stanlophotography

Out of nowhere, the YBNL boss came onto the dance floor with a mic already in his hands. Davido, upon sighting the rapper, blew up in excitement and jumped to give him a tight hug.

The musician and his newlywed bride, Chioma, were showing off their dance moves on the dance floor when YBNL leader Olamide made an impressive debut.

The indigenous rapper performed his popular songs "Lagos Boys" and "Melo Melo" with Davido and Chioma singing along in pure happiness.

Legit.ng reported that Grammy-nominated singer King Sunny Ade serenaded the crowd with his beautiful vocals at the wedding event.

In one of the trending clips, King Sunny Ade was spotted showering Davido's dad with praise. In another, he was showering the singer's In-laws with eulogies.

One of the highlights of the trending video was the moment the groom, Davido, went on all fours to greet King Sunny Ade. The veteran singer patted him on the back and asked him to get up. Another highlight of KSA's performance was the moment he and Davido got locked in a dance battle.

Olamide at Davido's wedding spurs reactions

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

thec_la_:

"Olamide is the goat! See how gentle he is, and vibes still plenty."

adelakuntufayl:

"Any CELEB wey no show this night na CELOTAPE ooo!"

sterlingggram:

"Badoo no need invitation. YBNL for life."

gemini_related:

"This obviously shows that Davido is the biggest artist in Africa. Put sentiments aside."

wendy_adamma:

"Wizkid dey on his way. He still dey come."

__wunmi001:

"David asked baddo why he lied to him saying he’s not available and then showed up, baddo said “I wan surprise you”. David still asked if baddo love him, do you love me? Baddo said I love you my brother. Love this bromance sm. David acted like a baby with Olamide."

mallam.faiz:

"Imagine the joy if wiz or burna showed up... David would go crazyyyy cuz he's got a pure SOUL."

d_realsolz:

"I wish Wizkid can just appear surprisingly like Baddoo too but envy no go let ham see road."

Full video of Davido’s mum-in-law trends

Several beautiful moments of Nigerian superstar Davido's wedding have continued to flood the internet.

A video of the Afrobeats star's mother-in-law made waves online, as netizens couldn't help admiring her gorgeous face.

The elderly woman was spotted after her facial glam posing for the camera to capture beautiful looks. She wore a deep red gele on a white lace attire, alongside gold jewelry that made her ensemble moderately stylish.

