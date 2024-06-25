Chivido: Video of Moment Davido Started Crying After Chioma Was Handed to Him by His In-Laws Trends
- More clips from the ongoing traditional wedding of Nigerian music star Davido and his beautiful bride, Chioma, have emerged online
- A clip that showed the moment Chioma was officially handed over to the singer by her parents after showering them with prayers has gone viral
- The way Davido reacted after Chioma's parents prayed for him and his wife has stirred mixed emotions online
The Nigerian social media space has been engulfed by clips and moments from David Adeleke and his wife, Chioma's wedding.
One of the clips from the event that recently emerged online left many netizens emotional. It was when Chioma was officially handed over to Davido by her parents.
In the trending clip, Davido was on all fours before his bride's parents, who showered him with prayers and blessed their marriage.
Davido cried after Chioma was handed to him
More clips from the traditional ceremony of Chivido 2024 have emerged online. However, one of the highlights that has stirred mixed reactions was when the Nigerian singer busted into tears after Chioma was handed over to him as his wife.
In a viral clip making the rounds, the singer is spotted struggling to hold back tears as they roll down his face.
The clip has sparked mixed emotions across social media.
Legit.ng earlier reported that the pair were given two cars as wedding gifts by the international automobile company GAC.
Watch the viral video below:
Reactions trail video of Davido crying
Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral video of Davido crying after Chioma was handed over to him:
@lulified_zarah:
"Those were tears of joy, David really loves Chioma."
@rosineofficiell:
"This mariage will never fail nor break in the name of Jesus."
@black_caramel_001:
"He is such a big baby God I can’t wait to have my own man."
@thec_la_:
"They’re a match made in heaven."
@omos_tina:
"I cried too omo I understand sha congratulations to him."
@bountygod1:
"Real men do cry also… Davido you bam."
@duloiamofficial:
"We cried with him❤️ my cousin OBO."
@godmadeoffixial_:
"This marriage will never fail button."
@akusinachi_hb:
"Is good to marry from a Christian home,see prayers from Chioma’s father."
"How I met Davido" - Chioma shares
Legit.ng previously reported an old clip of Chef Chi sharing how she met her musician husband.
Chioma revealed that she met Davido through a friend after he first approached her in school.
