Chivido: Video of King Sunny Ade performing at Davido's wedding trends, OBO prostrates for veteran
- More clips from Davido and Chioma's wedding have emerged online, and the latest activity making the rounds is the arrival of King Sunny Ade on stage
- The veteran Juju singer and his band were the guest artists invited to entertain the audience for the traditional wedding
- One of the highlights of King Sunny Ade's performance was the moment he and Davido were locked in a dance battle
More videos from the ongoing Chivido 2024 wedding have surfaced online, and the trending clip making the rounds at the moment is the arrival of veteran Afrojuju singer King Sunny Ade.
The Grammy-nominated singer is the guest performer invited to serenade the crowd with his beautiful vocals as the wedding procession continues.
In one of the trending clips, King Sunny Ade was spotted showering Davido's dad with praise. In another, he was showering the singer's In-laws with eulogies.
Davido goes on fours to greet KSA
One of the highlights of the trending video was the moment the groom, Davido, went on all fours to greet King Sunny Ade.
The veteran singer patted him on the back and asked him to get up. Another highlight of KSA's performance was the moment he and Davido got locked in a dance battle.
King Sunny Ade also did a unique rendition for the bride, Chioma.
Watch the clips below:
Another clip of KSA's performance:
Netizen go gaga as KSA performs at Chivido
See some of the reactions that trailed King Sunny Ade's performance:
@ribery_igwe_:
"Who else saw that's woman when davido throw the bundle."
@oluzikdwise:
"I no fit count how many times I done see Davido postrate today... very Humble guy.. ... you can't just love him less."
@ayinkeologeara:
"David's humbleness need to be studied, chai well mannered."
@fafiyebi.ayomide:
"Davido too get respect abeg."
@arabeautylounge:
"See me smiling like mumu while watching this . You guys are blessed forget it!"
@talemu1:
"God again, I pray, please keep KSA for me in good health to perform for me soon ..oluwa joooorrrr."
@thebmsbalogun:
"If not the King then who else?"
@abbeysimmo01:
"I trust my King.. Baba will always deliver shaaaaa.."
@alayomelodysingerintl:
"King of the world beat KABIESI OOO."
