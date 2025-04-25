Nigerian drivers have launched their ride-hailing service to challenge the likes of Bolt, Uber, and others

The app, which will operate on a subscription-based model, promises to be driver-focused and will not charge commissions

Ride-hailing drivers in Lagos also plan a protest on May 1 to challenge what they describe as a harsh working environment

SimpliRide, a locally developed ride-hailing platform, has officially launched in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

The new platform aims to challenge industry giants like Uber and Bolt with a more driver-friendly model.

SimpliRide to challenge Bolt, other top market players Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

SimpliRide model breakdown

SimpliRide operates differently from other platforms that charge up to 30% in commission. Bolt, for instance, takes up to 20% of fares as commission, while Uber charges 25%. LagRide reportedly charges as much as 35%.

SimpliRide will operate a subscription-based model, allowing drivers to pay a flat daily fee of N1,500 regardless of how much they make daily.

TechNext reports that Raymond Odu Dibang-Achua, the Director of Business Development, said SimpliRide wants to change the narrative in the e-hailing sector while offering uncompromised quality service.

He added that the purpose was to address the pain points of drivers, TechCabal reports.

His words:

“SimpliRide was built based on input from drivers because our purpose is to address drivers’ pain points.

“The app is free for the first 30 days, and after that, the driver pays N1500 every 24 hours, a chunk of which goes back to the drivers as cash incentives. Riders have the option to negotiate fees.

"We have an inclusive policy. We listen to our drivers, they have a say at the table. The app is built proudly by Nigerians for Nigerians with the highest level of engineering competency. We are the bridge between the gig economy and the formal economy. Our model is the future of e-hailing."

Nigerian drivers to pay no commission with SimpliRide Photo credit: nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Another representative of SimpliRide at the launch added:

“We created SimpliRide to give drivers a fairer deal. Our goal is to ensure drivers earn more, enjoy better working conditions, and receive the support they deserve.”

Beyond its pricing model, SimpliRide offers drivers added benefits including health and life insurance, access to performance-based car loans, and a stated commitment to fair treatment.

The App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), a union representing ride-hailing drivers, has endorsed SimpliRide’s model but clarified that it holds no stake in the company.

AUATON said in a statement:

“While we are not developers or owners of SimpliRide, we support any platform that prioritizes driver welfare.”

Drivers to protest poor pay

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that Drivers operating on ride-hailing platforms such as Uber, Bolt, inDrive, Rida and other transport apps across Nigeria have announced plans to stage a protest on Thursday, May 1, Workers Day.

The drivers are protesting what they call unfavourable working conditions and exploitative commission charges.

AUATWON Lagos chapter disclosed the planned industrial action.

According to the union, thousands of drivers are expected not to work on May 1 in a coordinated action to draw attention to their demands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng