Podcasts have continued to make waves in Nigeria, especially those involving celebrities in the country

From Nedu's The Honest Bunch to Toke Moments and many more, the podcasts appear not to be ending anytime soon

Actress Yvonne Jegede is the latest to come under intense criticism over her comment about polygamy while comparing her colleague Yul Edochie to politician Ned Nwoko

Lately, the rate of podcasts in Nigeria has been rising, especially those focusing on the entertainment industry.

For those who don't know, podcasts are mainly audio mediums but can also be in a video form. A podcast series usually features one or more recurring hosts who discuss a topic or current event.

Many of these podcasts invite celebrities to speak about their personal lives, careers, beef with colleagues, and marriages, among other topics.

However, in several cases, these podcasts tend to end in an unexpected way, especially when the guest or host makes a controversial remark that could lead to outrage on social media.

Some of the popular podcasts in the Nigerian entertainment space include Nedu's The Honest Bunch, Toke Makinwa's Toke Moments, Tea With Tay podcast, Spill With Phyna, Isbae U's Curiosity Made Me Ask, among others.

Several Nigerian celebrities have had to apologise online after their comments on some of these podcasts triggered backlashes.

Recently, actress Etinosa Idemudia warned her colleagues against participating in a podcast if they lacked a strong mind.

In this article, Legit.ng lists popular Nigerian celebrities who have had to apologise for their remarks on podcasts.

1. Yvonne Jegede apologises to May Edochie and women

The Nollywood actress, who was a guest on Nedu's The Honest Bunch podcast, was dragged over her comment about polygamy as she seemingly drummed support for her male colleague Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin.

After being repeatedly criticised online, Yvonne tendered an apology to Yul's estranged wife, May Edochie, as she said she was taken out of context.

Despite her apology, May's lawyer took a jab at the actress as he explained the difference between Yul Edochie and Ned Nwoko's style of polygamy.

Below is Yvonne Jegede's apology to May Edochie:

2. BBNaija's Phyna apologises to men

Early this year, the reality TV star, whose real name is Josephina Otabor, was dragged over a comment she made during her Spill With Phyna podcast.

Phyna claimed that men were “cheap” and mostly grovelled when women made slight advances towards them.

Her remark about the male gender triggered reactions online, and she had to apologise as she admitted that her comments were flawed.

“I don see am. Wetin I really talk nor good," she wrote on X.

3. Whitemoney cries as he begs women

Like Yvonne Jegede, Whitemoney was a guest on Nedu's Honest Bunch podcast in 2023, where he boldly claimed that no woman was out of a man’s league so long as he had money.

The reality star also threw shades at Doyin as he made controversial “Hook-up” remarks that didn’t sit well with his female colleague and some online users.

Following the backlash, Whitemoney, in a video shared on his page, apologised to Doyin, actress Victoria Inyama, and women, saying his intention was not to demean them but to spur the guys.

4. Yhemolee apologises for rubbishing Nasboi's music

The nightlife entrepreneur stirred reactions following his remarks about skit maker and singer Nasboi's music career.

In a lengthy apology letter, Yhemolee claimed he was unaware that Nasboi had a singing career before he ventured into comedy, pleading that his ignorance be forgiven.

Nedu reacts to Yvonne Jegede's apology letter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that The Honest Bunch podcast host threw a subtle jab at Yvonne Jegede.

In an IG story, Nedu trolled Yvonne for not standing by her own words.

He wrote:

"If you talk, use your chest stand by your words."

