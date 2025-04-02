VDM has reacted to the viral video of 2Baba and his lover Natasha at the Edo Assembly, walking hand in hand

In the video, the activist spoke about what the singer was going through as a result of his decision to date the politician

He also threw his weight behind Annie Macaulay and advised Natasha on what to do about 2Baba

Social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has shared what he observed about Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, and his lover, Natasha Osawaru.

Legit.ng had reported that the two lovebirds were spotted holding hands at the Edo Assembly, and the video sparked reactions among fans.

Reacting to the recording, VDM spoke about the African Queen crooner. He disclosed that he was not looking happy and that he also looked like someone who had a lot on his mind.

The critic affirmed that 2Baba was loved by a lot of people but mostly by the millennials.

VDM advises Natasha about 2Baba

In his video, the TikToker advised the female politician to make 2Baba scarce so that he can continue to make money as a musician.

Speaking further, VDM claimed that Natasha was exploiting the singer for her political career. He added that if 2Baba should leave her, she was going to enter the ground.

According to VDM, Natasha was taking 2baba around to pepper people and tell them that she was the one in charge. He also noted that no one could advise 2Baba, but they could speak to his lover, Natasha, as he warned her to allow the singer to stay at home.

The TikToker also warned Natasha to be careful so that 2baba would not see another Natasha who was better than her.

VDM sends memo to 2Baba's management

Sharing his two cents to the management of the singer, VDM asserted that they should rescue him and allow Natasha to give him space.

VDM also warned the Gen Zs, who have been insulting 2Baba, to leave him and allow him to live his life.

VDM shares reason he cannot advise 2baba

Stating the reason the 'See Me So' crooner cannot be advised, VDM opined that men who find love in old age and teenagers who fall in love are alike.

He explained that such people lose themselves when they fall in love. He added that 2Baba may not even be in love, but may just be catching cruise.

VDM shows support for Annie Macaulay

Sending his love to 2Baba's estranged wife, Annie Macaulay, VDM called the actress people's baby girl.

Recall that the Edo Assembly is not the first place that 2baba and Natasha would be sighted. They visited the Esama of Benin a few weeks ago.

See the video here:

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba, Annie's saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who expressed their views about the divorce saga involving singer 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them as she spoke about their children and how they should be handled.

