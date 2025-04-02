Some influential Nigerian politicians waved to the world in the first quarter of 2025 as they ended it in the cold hand of death

These politicians were like connecting lines between the people at the grassroots and the government, as they always spoke for the common man

All these politicians, as well as their track records, which spanned decades, have been compiled for record sake

Nigeria's political space was shaken in the first quarter of 2025, with many political giants losing their lives to the cold hand of death in the three months. Death remained a phenomenon that was difficult to understand and more challenging to agree with, yet it was inevitable.

The Nigerian politicians who died in the first quarter of 2025 were individuals whose careers spanned decades and were key in the realisation of major political, economic and social changes in the country.

Ayo Adebanjo, Doyin Okupe, and three other Nigerian politicians who died in the first quarter of 2025 Photo Credit: X/@doyinokkupe

Source: Twitter

Their deaths have left some emotional scars on the country, and the vacuum of their invaluable contributions to the growth and stability of the country has been felt.

These prominent politicians brought unique voices, perspectives and expertise into the business of politics in Nigeria. They cut across the corridors of power and the grassroots level, with great connection to the ordinary Nigerians.

Below is a list of these prominent politicians:

Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark (1927–2025)

The late Edwin Clark was a former federal commissioner for Information and the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, died at the age of 97 on Monday night, February 17, 2025.

The late Clark was one of the major voices of the Niger Delta people's rights. He played a major role in Nigeria's politics for several decades.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo, a foremost nationalist and elder statesman, died at the age of 96. He passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, February 14, 2025, at his residence in Lekki, Lagos State.

Adebanjo, a distinguished lawyer, former organising secretary of the Action Group, and the national leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, is survived by his 94-year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, along with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga

Adewunmi Onanuga, the former deputy chief whip of Nigeria's House of Representatives, passed on Wednesday night, January 15, 2024.

Akin Rotimi, the spokesperson of the lower legislative chamber, announced Onanuga’s passing in a statement sent to Legit.ng. The late federal lawmaker was 59.

Justice Azuka

Justice Azuka, who was kidnapped in late 2024, along Ugwunaobankpa Road in Inland Town, Onitsha, while returning home for Christmas, was discovered dead on Thursday, February 6, 2025, on the popular 2nd Niger bridge.

Before his death, Azuka served as a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, where he represented Onitsha North 1 Constituency.

Doyin Okupe

Doyin Okupe, a former spokesperson to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, who recently served as the Director General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign, has died.

The former presidential aide reportedly died on Friday morning, March 7. Okupe hailed from a prominent family in Ogun state, the Agbonmagbe family of Iperu-Remo. He died at 72.

10 Things about Doyin Okupe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Doyin Okupe, a former spokesperson to two ex-presidents of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, has died at 72.

According to details that emerged, Okupe, who served as Peter Obi's presidential campaign director, died in the early hours of Friday, March 7.

However, 10 facts have been compiled about the late medical doctor who turned politician, and one of them is the fact that he died the same month he was born.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng