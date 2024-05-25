Yinka Ayefele was a guest on skit maker, Isbae U's podcast Curiosity Made Me Ask recently for an interview

In the video, the content creator asked Ayefele to stand up and walk if he was happy and the singer reacted to it

Netizens had different things to say about the question the skit maker asked and the way he reacted to it

Skit maker, Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, professionally known as Isbae U caused a stir with the kind of question he asked Yinka Ayefele, who was a guest on his podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

In the viral video, the content creator was singing for Ayefele, who was on a wheelchair, to stand up if he was happy.

The music act, who marked his triplet's birthday this year, first looked at him before he reacted to the question.

How Ayefele reacted to Isbae U

In his response to the question which was asked in a form of song sang for children, the 'Next Level' crooner, who once jumped in his wheelchair, stared angrily at the interviewer.

Fans took to the comment section to blast Isbae U for being insensitive to the plight of the veteran singer.

See the viral video here:

Reactions trail the skit maker's video. Here are some of the comments below:

@iam_herbie_amor:

"Y nobody dey always insult dis Bobo on this show... Abi e dey edit am comot ni... Just asking."

@iamedemvictor:

"You sure say you go make heaven?"

@kastropee_:

"Waiting dey worry this guy?"

@djvoyst;

"Are you not a mad man like this."

iamkingdinero1

"God forgive me."

@mynameiboss:

"I still haven’t closed my mouth."

@im_marvellous1:

"Honestly speaking this isn't funny, it is not everything you say or make a joke with, I totally condemned this one bae U......you are indirectly using his condition to mock him."

@auntrayo:

"You can tell it was heavy for him to cruise with."

@iamolaabraham:

"Werey ni Bobo yi mhen."

@dewunmiadejokeadejumoke:

"I know this was planned but to laugh con Dey do like say I dey sin how can I laugh in a way that will please God ."

