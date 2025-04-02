A Nigerian woman on Facebook has reacted to viral videos of Annie Idibia and Regina Daniels in a club

Annie returned to social media months after 2Baba announced their divorce online and started hanging out with a new woman

In a video, the Facebook user shared why hanging out with Regina Daniels wasn’t the best option for Annie

A Nigerian woman named Obum has reacted to club videos featuring Annie Idibia and Regina Daniels.

She shared why hanging out with Regina wasn’t the best option for Annie at the moment.

A Nigerian lady known as Obum shares what will happen if Regina Daniels keeps hanging out with Annie Idibia following her split from 2Baba. Photo: Obums blog/Facebook, regina.daniels/Instagram

It would be recalled that her estranged husband, musician Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, announced his separation from Annie on January 26, 2025.

Ever since the major move, news broke that Annie had been admitted into rehab, while 2Baba has been spotted in different locations with his new fiancée, Natasha Osawaru, an Edo state lawmaker.

In a recent development, Annie Idibia returned to her Instagram page, and videos of the actress and Regina, her colleague, flooded social media.

A Nigerian Obum shares opinion on Facebook as Annie Idibia returns to social media and goes clubbing with Regina Daniels after split from 2Baba. Photo: @annieidibia1

Woman knocks Regina’s friendship with Annie

On her Facebook page, Obum called on Annie’s family to take her away from Regina because the actress didn’t need clubbing at the moment.

In a video on Facebook, the woman also called on Annie’s celebrity friends, Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage, to stop her friendship with Regina.

She captioned the video:

“Take Annie Idibia away from Regina Daniels, if not Annie will return back to Rehab very soon. Where is Tiwa Savage and Toni Makinwa?”

In the video, she hailed Regina Daniels as a kindhearted person who wanted to make Annie happy. However, the woman noted that Annie didn’t need clubbing at the moment.

She said:

“Regina Daniels is not the best option now. Now Annie is moving from one club to another; coming on Facebook dancing and twerking. This is not what she needs at this time. So in a day, Annie would have up to 3 different videos, wearing differnet clothes and makeup. That is what Regina can offer at this time. So Regina is only there to do what they call “pepper them”. Annie does not need pepper them now.”

The woman also called on Regina to help Annie with financial support and investments, rather than clubbing.

She said:

“I love Regina because she is very smart and very intelligent…but Annie doesn't have to be with someone like her. That’s my honest opinion."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman's opinion on Annie’s friendship

Emily Odion said:

"Is Annie a baby? Is she not grown enough to know the right part to go? With d life experience she had, she should know wats good for her."

DrNkechuks Emechete said:

"Is scary my dear! But then Annie should know better also her family need also to guide her well!"

Nwuye Odogwu said:

"Yes Obum global Annie doesn't need pepe them right now. You too get sense mama."

Lady shares her expectations from Annie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared what she expected from Annie Idibia after the latter’s return to social media.

Cynthia, in a Facebook post, said she expected Annie to get a good manager and make the best out of her life.

The netizen also expressed her love towards Annie, as she rooted for the actress to bounce back sooner.

