Nigerian entertainment tycoon Yhemolee clarified the reasons behind his previous ridicule of skit maker Nasboi

During an earlier podcast session, the socialite had assessed Nasboi's career and offered his opinions on his music venture

Following harsh criticisms, Yhemolee apologised in a lengthy written message to the comic creator

Popular nightlife entrepreneur Idowu Adeyemi Yhemolee has stated reasons why he made fun of skit maler Nasboi's switch to the music industry.

Yhemolee had faced backlash after criticising Nasboi's career and his new single, 'Umbrella'.

Yhemolee addressed the matter by apologising via social media after Nasboi clarified how the socialite diluted his career.

According to Yhemolee, he had yet to learn that Nasboi had a singing career before he got into comedy.

In a long apology letter, he explained that he intended the message to be taken as one of those funny statements.

"Hi brother, First off, I'm sure from the first time we met up till today, we have never crossed each other, and we have mutual respect for each other. I have supported your craft and featured in some of your contents. I totally respect your Talent and I can never water it down.

"Oh well if you felt some sort of way about a reference made in the content with baeU, you could have reached out to me like I'm doing right now and you probably would have had a clearer understanding, or BaeU himself would have made you understand the direction of the content with him," he said in part.

