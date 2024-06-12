The controversy surrounding the marriage of Yul Edochie and his first wife is not coming to an end soon

May's lawyer released more deep statements against Yul and tackled Yvonne Jegede and others supporting Yul for taking a second wife

He noted that no one should compare Yul to Ned Nwoko who is taking care of his family because Yul is not doing so

The lawyer of May Yul-Edochie slammed actress Yvonne Jegede and other people who compared Yul Edochie's second marriage to that of billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko.

May Edochie's lawyer informs netizens of Yul's irresponsible behaviour towards his children. Image credit: @mayyuledochie, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Recall that in 2022, the Nollywood ctor took a second wife, Judy Austin, against the wish of his first wife May.

May noted that she would not be counted and this did not go down well with Yul who continued to flaunt Judy.

In a recent podcast on the Honest Bunch, Yvonne threw her support behind Yul and stated that Ned is also a polygamist but many support him.

May's lawyer responds

In a video, the lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, said that Yul and Ned are different because Yul has stopped paying his children's school fees. Besides, he told his daughter Danielle that her mother, May, earns more than him and should pay her school fees.

On the contrary, the lawyer admitted that Ned pays his children's school fees and foots other bills in his home.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to May's lawyer's statement

Several Instagram users have reacted to the video of May's lawyer. See some of the comments below:

chy4real_ij:

"May God provide more money for May to cater for her children. Amen."

@life_of_homa:

"Omo! Queen May is the main Odogwu."

@iam_benedict_:

"My only concern is that May got herself a Facebook clout chaser of a lawyer."

@okoliijeoma:

"Maybe that’s why the daughter yanked his name off her page because he is now useless to her."

@abeniabdulwahab:

"This might be the reason his daughter changed her surname. Yul na nonsense father.

@ka3_hope:

"Anything Yvonne sees makes she take am. She caused it herself."

May Edochie’s lawyer slams Yul’s remarks

Legit.ng earlier reacted that May's attorney came prepared for Yul Edochie after his recent videos on marriage.

The upcoming preacher, during a podcast interview, claimed that one could always walk out of a marriage if it was not working, regardless of the number of times.

May's lawyer, in response to Yul's viral views, revealed that the filmmaker did contrary to his claims during his martial saga, spurring reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng