Yvonne Jegede has taken a swipe at ladies who are second or third wives but they are attacking her colleague Yul Edochie

She noted that she did not see anything wrong with what the guy did and admitted that she would bashed by those who do not agree with her

The actress made these statements and many more during her interview on the Honest Bunch podcast

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has thrown her weight behind actor Yul Edochie who married Judy Austin in 2022 as a second wife.

Recall that the actor has faced a series of criticisms since that action happened as many felt he betrayed the love of his first wife May Yul-Edochie.

Yvonne stated that many ladies who are part of Yul's critics are second or third wives in their homes. In addition, some of them were not properly married because both families were not aware of the union.

During her interview on the Honest Bunch podcast, the role interpreter said that she knows she would be attacked for voicing out her opinion but she doesn't mind.

Several Instagram users have reacted to the video of the

"I can't believe this is coming from Yvonne"

"Exactly my thought. They insult Yul and Judy and praise Ned and Regina."

"Wow! I thought so highly of her. You saw nothing wrong in all he's done? Wow! They will post you today and appreciate you for standing by them."

"If you know Yvonne is your friend and you are married, biko unfriend her or you hold your husband tight o, because if them don dey want to commit adultery like this na so them dey defend rubbish."

"I think you get future plan for person marriage."

"Married man dey enter your eye to marry."

Yvonne Jegede shares how her marriage ended

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yvonne Jegede had continued to speak about how her marriage to her ex-husband ended.

She revealed that when she was pregnant, her husband kept malice with her for three weeks and it wasn't funny.

According to her, he never cared about her and he extended it to his child, and she had to make a drastic decision about her marriage.

