Actress Etinosa Idemudia has reacted to the ongoing uproar over the utterance made by her colleague, Yvonne Jegede on the Honest Bunch podcast

Jegede had taken sides with Yul Edochie, who married a second wife while peppering his first wife, May on social media

In her reaction, she said Jegede allowed unfortunate things to slip out of her mouth which she had to apologise for

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has lashed her colleague, Yvonne Jegede, over her recent utterance and apology on to May Edochie.

Legit.ng had reported that Jegede had taken sides with Yul Edochie for marrying a second wife. She noted that many women who criticised Edochie were second wives in their homes.

In her reaction to the uproar that came after that, Idemudia said Jegede allowed unfortunate things to slip out of her mouth and she had to apologise for it later on.

According to her, the studio was set up with lovely colours to ease the mind and many would lose guard.

Etinosa Idemudia reacts to Yvonne Jegede's interview.

Source: Instagram

Idemudia advises her colleagues

In her post, the actress, who called out a reality star recently advised her colleagues never to go on a podcast if they don't have a strong mind.

The mother of one further said that if they must go on such a podcast, they must have a plan of what to say before allowing anything out of their mouths.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed what Idemudia said about Jegede. Here are some of the comments below:

@fynie001:

"I didn’t know Yvonne looks doesn’t equal her wisdom.'

@beauti_ful_lord:

"The painful thing is. Jegede can't tolerate 5% of what Judy did to May before she will scatter the internet with interviews and podcasts. Yet May never said PIM."

@tohab_event:

"Always be careful when talking to avoid saying sorry podcast or not."

@chinnys_spotcollection:

"Everybody needs to be wise because people be making money out of another’s pain lately."

@__datpiscesgirl:

"As in ehn! Celebrities should start turning down podcast invites abeg."

@uchechimylove:

"Na her first time on podcast, why she no go loose guard? Her ex- has been vindicated."

@faithmichael2424:

"Na nedu we go hold, anytime those girls enter nedu podcast they go leave their Sense for outside."

@ujunwa_001:

"Don’t mind her cho cho Cho."

@thegirl_favoured:

"Akpi s talkative, but he went for a podcast and composed. You all need to learn from him."

@foxy.lover19:

"Dem go even give them alcohol to loosen their tongue."

