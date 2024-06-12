Actress Yvonne Jegede has issued an apology to May Edochie over a viral comment about polygamy

Yvonne Jegede, who said she was taken out of context, also acknowledged May Edochie's pain over estranged marriage

Yvonne Jegede's apology is coming after she was dragged for seemingly supporting Yul Edochie's action for taking a second wife

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede tendered a heartfelt apology to May Edochie, the estranged wife of actor and politician Yul Edochie, on Tuesday, June 11.

Recall that Yvonne, who was a guest on a podcast with Nedu and the Honest Bunch crew, made a controversial statement about polygamy.

Yvonne Jegede says her words did not correctly convey her true intention. Credit: @yvonnejegede @mayyuledochie@yuledochie

Yvonne, who spoke about the pains and trials she endured in her former marriage, referenced those supporting Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko’s polygamist nature while they chose to berate Yul Edochie for doing the same.

The actress' comment was tagged by many as an insult to May’s issues with Yul.

Amid the criticisms that trailed the explosive comment, Yvonne apologised to her fans, May and women.

According to the mother of one, her words did not correctly convey her true intentions.

She acknowledged May's pains and hardships during her marriage to Yul and regretted the misconstruction of her statement.

An extract from the apology letter read:

"Upon reflecting on the interview, I realize that my words were not articulated in a way that conveyed my true intentions and have been misconstrued as insensitive, particularly towards Mrs. May Edochie, a woman who has endured significant pain and hardship occasioned by estranged marriage. I deeply regret that my comments were perceived as adding to her distress. It was never my intention to cause any pain or disrespect. I am truly sorry."

See Yvonne Jegede's apology letter below:

What netizens are saying about Yvonn Jegede's apology

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the letter as many continued to drag the actress, read them below:

iykemond:

"Some of u go to podcasts and forget una brain. I was surprised when I listened to that ur video podcast that day. I am a man. You don't just jump out of ur marriage and impregnate another woman and want to force ur wife to accept polygamy by force. Who does that?? If yul had wanted another woman, he would have talked to his wife about it,if the wife isn't okay with it, they should get divorce and yul can go ahead and remarry 100 wives if he dam fit."

dicksonadanne:

"Before talking you said they will come for you, that means you where in your right mind,so stop."

iams_yemmyo2:

"But one person said may own is different but you still insisted there's no different, you shouldn't have added to her pain when you yourself Left your own marriage because of what wasn't half of her own pain."

iamreal_thickmadame:

"We are all women, we should be able to understand another woman pain. Not to encourage men in their wrong doings!"

debbiecookscuisine:

"Omo this will be this first time I’ll be seeing you in such a tight spot. Make una dey avoid Nedu’s podcast, let him keep interviewing broken men like him. There’s nothing good about that podcast, just a programmed platform to demean women."

chinenyeamakwe:

"No body wey never apologise after nedu podcast."

How Yvonne Jegede's marriage ended

Legit.ng previously reported that Yvonne Jegede shared how her marriage to her ex-husband ended.

She revealed that when she was pregnant, her husband kept malice with her for three weeks, and it wasn't funny.

According to her, he never cared about her and he extended it to his child, and she had to make a drastic decision about her marriage.

