Amid Davido's wedding, Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin received massive praise from her countrymen following her recent post

The countdown hour has started towards the plush marriage ceremony of the singer and his heartthrob Chioma

Warri Pikin, who unfortunately won't be attending the wedding, gave important instructions to attendees so that she and online in-laws could enjoy the glamour on social media

Nigerian comedian Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, best known as Real Warri Pikin, appears to have spoken the minds of her countrymen regarding Afrobeats star Davido and his wife Chioma's wedding.

It's no longer news that the latest couple in town will be tying the knot traditionally on June 25, as videos and moments from their just-concluded bridal shower trend online.

Real Warri Pikin talked about Davido and Chioma's wedding. Credit: @realwarrripikin, @davido

Source: Instagram

Real Warri Pikin revealed that she was supposed to have attended the wedding but was currently working on her show scheduled for June 28.

Despite being invited by the music star to his wedding, the comedian mentioned that she was tied down with preparations for her event.

Warri Pikin shares to-do-list for Davido's wedding

In a detailed video, Warri Pikin spoke to all the guests and media houses that would be present at the highly anticipated wedding ceremony. She listed things they would do so that she and millions of Nigerians who won't be attending could enjoy the event on social media.

The actress complained about camera angles from what she experienced during the bridal shower last night, June 23. She advised all cameramen and videographers to capture all angles

She tackled the importance of using the widely known hashtag for the ceremony #Chivido2024.

According to her, this would enable Nigerians follow up on the wedding activities without jumping from blogs to blogs.

She also called out Davido's right-hand man, Israel DMW, and argued that she wasn't feeling his energy, as he needed him to buckle up on his duties.

The media host further appreciated the music executive and Davido's wife's manager, Ubi Franklin, for his work and dedication in updating netizens on the wedding preliminaries.

Watch her video below:

Real Warri Pikin spurs reactions online

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below :

official_ewoma:

"Mama you have said it all oo you too much."

vicamichaels:

"Correct G! I'm with you on this."

georginaibeh:

"You are a national treasure Walai."

winsomekaydee:

" Yes ohhh, use the correct hashtags so we can virtually attend."

its_yuzee:

"Wait o you really carry biro momma, but abeg make una deliver una poling units tomorrow bloggers."

ouchservices:

"Tell Dem ooh I no wan hear story at all."

its_magekboi:

"Abeg how much be Agofure to IMO or na only me no know the Venue? I get invite but I no the venue."

wumitoriola:

"On behalf of Lookers /online inlaws,we crown you THE ONLiNE MATRON of Chivido24. Thank you."

swankyjerry:

"Make I help u tag @nikos_babii please they said edit fast fast."

Three white Rolls Royce for Davido's wedding

Preparations are massively going on for Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland's wedding.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido and the mother of his twins landed in Nigeria to finalise all plans ahead of their big day.

Cubana Chiefpriest, known to be active and excessively hyped towards the success of Davido and his wife's wedding, shared a video of three white Rolls Royce parked in the singer's compound.

