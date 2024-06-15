Some social media users have given Yvonne Jegede's movie a negative review after her controversial interview on the Honest Bunch podcast

The actress had slammed critics of Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's marriage, she said many of them were second wives

Reacting to the video, they stormed Prime Video and gave nasty review of the film and also called her a social media bully

A social media handle, Judy Obasiyul Austim has made a post about the review given to Yvonne Jegede's movie, 'A Father's Love', amid the uproar about her interview.

Legit.ng had reported that Yvonne Jegede was a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast, where she criticised those abusing Yul Edochie and for taking a new wife.

In the post, some angry fans took to Prime Video and dropped negative comments about the film, which the actress recently promoted on her Instagram page.

According to them, the film was useless and was produced by a bully and person, who spread lies about another woman's pain.

Fans give a review of Yvonne Jegede's film

Source: Instagram

Jegede's rating drops

In another post by the same social media user, the rating of the movie which was 5.2 over ten had dropped to 2.9.

Another account, Queen May Nation, reposted some of the messages on how to rate Jegede's movie.

In the comment section, some people noted that they were fans of May Edochie and called themselves May Nation.

Recall that Jegede later apologised for her utterance against May Edochie. She shared the messages on her Instagram.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the post made by the social media user about Yvonne Jegede's movie review. Here are some of the comments below:

@patricksarahene:

"She's beging and crying on Facebook ooò."

@kim_lyn_ber:

"Some of these ppl are now saying May nation is toxic and making May gather hate. N this is because this lady opened a door for ppl to start bantering about a lady that had been steady minding her business."

@gemini_goddess1993:

"I don’t know why she paid to go on a show with the intentions of using another woman’s pain to promote her movie.. a woman who has never harmed u in anyway."

@victor.ubani.9:

"Wowwww...she just use her hand bring wahala for herself."

@candyviille:

"Please let's forgive her, she has started crying."

@chiommygold:

"Omo! Queen may pack indaposki as fans!"

@kene_kene:

"Yvonne is now trying to push blames to Nedu Its quite sad how an adult like Yvonne felt good talking down on a fellow woman’s pain, gave a watered-down apology to protect her brand."

@braveilena:

"She is now writing paragraphs blaming Nedu, she will learn. E sweet me oo."

@jfkennedy461:

"After using and selling her movie with a woman's pain, the unfortunate actress will delete that apology post."

@annointed_hands_creations:

"Fear the May nation."

Yvonne Jegede regrets not marrying for money

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jegede said she was searching for a lover, who would spoil her silly. While a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast, she described the man of her dreams.

She said she wanted a man who could give her N20 million if she asked for N1 million.

Source: Legit.ng