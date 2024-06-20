Ori Ade is one supportive Nigerian musician, and this is evident in how he cares for those around him

David Adeleke, aka Davido, was at his junior colleague, Victony's album listening party on Wednesday, June 19, 2024

OBO also met the celebrant's mum, and they shared a warm hug, which stirred reactions from fans

Nigerians love to attend good parties, especially those with great music. Singer Anthony Ebuka Victor, professionally known as Victony, had his debut album 'Stubborn', listening party in Lagos.

The event was attended by music executives, singers, and Davido, the boss of the DMW label. A viral video of Davido and Victony's mum has made its rounds online and left fans gushing.

Davido and Victony's mum share a hug

The video of Davido and Victony's mum sharing a hug struck a chord with netizens. The duo hugged warmly as they showered each other with prayers.

It was such a profound moment to experience, and it left those around them staring in awe.

Reactions to Victony and Davido's mum's moment

It was such a beautiful sight to behold, spurring reactions from netizens. Here is how some of them reacted:

@babyveezytm:

"Our parents love davido like maad."

@1chinese___:

"Why u go hold person mama like that?"

@gifted_kollectionz:

"Such a golden hearted human."

@lakeside_babe:

"What's not to love about this young man??"

@wavygotpaid_:

"Did I just hear he’s on my new album?"

@biggest.t1:

"I don’t know why someone won’t like this man."

Victony announces 2 months break following surgery

Nigerian singer Victony took to social media to update fans about his health after the accident that affected his leg.

The Soweto crooner revealed that he underwent his third and final surgery and took a 2 months break.

Several netizens reacted to the news by sympathizing with the singer and wishing him well.

