BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has now retraced his steps and shown remorse after his recent online drama

Recall that the reality star and his colleague, Doyin, as well as actress Victoria Inyama, exchanged words over his recent statements

In a new development, Whitemoney has now apologised to them and to every other woman as he explained that he never meant to sound demeaning

Big Brother Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has now apologised on social media over the drama with his junior colleague, Doyin and actress Victoria Inyama, concerning women.

Recall that everything started when Whitemoney claimed no woman is out of a man’s league as long as he has money. Doyin disagreed with his take and Victoria Inyama took things a step further by insulting his mother.

Whitemoney further expressed his displeasure with Doyin on Nedu’s The Honest Bunch podcast where he made a series of controversial statements that led to him being heavily dragged online.

Video of Whitemoney being remorseful as he apologises to women. Photos: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Whitemoney has now taken to his page to tender a heartfelt apology to Doyin, Victoria Inyama and every other woman who was offended by his statements.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to the reality star, he never meant to sound demeaning and his initial video was to motivate the guys. He however added that he should have clarified by saying ‘some women’ instead of all women.

Whitemoney explained further that he had already apologised to Victoria Inyama and she also apologised for insulting his mother.

The Shine Ya Eye winner then went ahead to address the comments he made about Doyin on Nedu’s podcast.

According to him, he is sure Doyin only watched the snippets that went viral online and not the full video that was over an hour long.

He however noted that even if she did and was offended by his comments, he is genuinely sorry. According to him, he will never talk down on women because he was raised by them and they are a big part of his career.

In his words:

“I will never slander women, I will never talk bad against women, I was raised by women, I love women, my team is filled with women, and I don’t have anything against women. Women have been a major part of my career and I appreciate every single woman in my life that I’ve come across and yet to come across. So I’m sorry to all the woman who feel insulted, I didn’t mean to insult anybody intentionally, I’m not above mistakes, I’m not perfect, thank you very much, let love lead.”

See the full video below:

Doyin blasts Whitemoney for calling her out on Nedu’s podcast

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Doyin got Nigerians cheering her after she floored her colleague Whitemoney.

Whitemoney was on media personality Nedu's podcast, where he dragged Doyin over her comment on his post about how women will follow any man that has money.

On the podcast, the BBNaija winner revealed how he helped Doyin, calling her a small girl and asking if she was mad to address him.

Source: Legit.ng