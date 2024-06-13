The Honest Bunch podcast host, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, better known as Nedu, has reacted to his guest, Yvonne Jegede's apology

Recall that Yvonne was a guest on an episode of the show and one of the topics discussed was polygamy

The actress had remarked that she had seen no wrongdoing in actor Yul Edochie's approach to polygamy

Nigerian actress Yvonne Jegede has been taking the heat since she was a Nedu podcast guest. Yvonne unintentionally set herself up for drags after she issued a statement concerning May Edochie and her ex-husband, Yul's situation.

Yvonne gave a detailed account of what she endured during her marriage to Olakunle Fawole, her ex-husband.

Part of the things she said was that she would choose love over money in her next relationship. In one of her statements, she lambasted ladies online who have dragged Yul Edochie for delving into polygamy and said that she saw nothing wrong in what he had done.

After being dragged over such a comment, she apologised to May Edochie for her insensitivity and failure to articulate her words appropriately.

Nonetheless, the mother-of-one still keeps getting slammed and suffering severe backlash.

Did Nedu just jab at Yvonne Jegede?

Nedu, the podcast show host in which Yvonne made her controversial statements, has also thrown subtle shades at her.

Taking to his IG story, the media personality trolled the actress for not standing by her own words.

Nedu wrote:

"If you talk, use your chest stand by your words"

