One of the most talked about issues in the entertainment industry is cheating scandals

Some popular celebrities have seen their marriages and homes broken apart over cheating allegations from their partners

Others had to take to social media to openly admit to cheating on their partners on social media to save their marriages

Celebrity couples are not excluded from the different dramas that come with marriage.

While many have been able to keep their homes together and continue to thrive in their chosen careers, others have had to battle cheating scandals.

Bolanle Ninalowo announced separation from his wife in 2023. Credit: @iamnino_b @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In many cases, these cheating scandals emerged online in terms of rumours and allegations which may be false or true.

Many celebrities have had to part ways with their partners due to these allegations. Others who couldn't bear to see their marriage end had to summon the courage to apologise to their partners and even go as far as openly admitting to it.

While some celebrities managed to maintain their relationships after tendering public apologies, it was game over for others.

Legit.ng in this article lists popular celebrities who openly admitted to cheating on their partners. See them below:

1. Yul and May Edochie

Once upon a time, Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his now estranged wife were an adorable couple who would share lovely pictures to celebrate their kids.

However, things took an unexpected turn in 2022, after Yul announced his marriage to his colleague Judy Austin - after 17 years of marriage to May.

In his announcement, Yul suggested he had to come public for the sake of his son Star Dike, whom he had with Judy.

After his action caused an uproar online, Yul apologised to May, who turned down his apology, stating that she wouldn't be numbered.

Despite going public, Yul and May's marriage has never remained the same since then.

In 2024, Yul, in a social media outburst, confirmed May had filed for divorce.

2. 9ice 'Adigun Alapomeji' and Olasunkanmi

Nigerian indigenous singer Abolore Akande, aka 9ice, known for his Gongo Aso hit song, was involved in a cheating scandal in 2020.

This comes as a video of 9ice hugging and kissing a mystery woman emerged online.

That same year, the singer took to social media to beg his wife, Olasunkanmi, while admitting his mistake. He also called on Nigerians to beg on his behalf.

3. Late gospel singer Sammie Okposo

Sammy Okposo made headlines in the first few weeks of 2022 after he openly confessed to cheating on his wife, Ozioma, during a trip to the United States.

This was after a US-based lady identified as African Doll claimed the gospel singer impregnated her and told her to abort the pregnancy.

The scandal was so severe that Okposo suspended his ministerial duties.

He also penned an apology to his wife, which he later deleted.

Sammie Okposo, however, passed on that same year, which stirred concerns from many.

4. 2Baba and Annie Idibia

2Baba, aside from his music prowess, made headlines over his baby mamas.

The singer's wife and actress Annie Idibia, while speaking at the Young, Famous & Africa show, opened up on his cheating habits,

It, however, looked like Annie's comment got to the singer, who took to his social media timeline to apologise to her for messing up things in their marriage.

5. Bolanle Ninalowo and Bunmi

Before his marriage with Bunmi crashed in 2023, Bolanle admitted to cheating on his wife in an old interview with media personality Chude Chideonwo.

The actor and his wife, however, got back together, but it was never the same again.

However, in September 2023, the actor announced his separation from Bunmi after 18 years.

There are now rumours of the actor being in a relationship with colleague Damilola Adegbite.

Daddy Freeze advises May Edochie

Legit.ng also reported that Media personality Daddy Freeze shared his opinion about polygamy using Yul Edochie and May's marital crises as a case study.

Freeze said he wished May could marry a second husband and have a child with the new man.

"It would be in perfect equilibrium," he said in part.

