Actress Annie Idibia has appealed to Nigerians in an emotional video to stop hoping something would go wrong with her marriage

The actress who called on social media users to give her marriage a break revealed she no longer knows who her friend is

Annie's video comes days after her husband and singer 2Baba went viral for saying men are wired to cheat

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood actress, Annie Macaulay Idibia, is currently making headlines over a trending video of her in an emotional state.

Annie, who was close to tears in the short clip, appealed to Nigerians to stop scrutinizing her marriage.

Annie Idibia tells critics to stop expecting something bad about her marriage. Credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

The mother of two made this known during her episode on the Young Famous and African reality show as she told critics to give her marriage to singer 2Baba a break.

According to Annie, many are hoping and praying that she airs her marital dramas online.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Annie, who seemed to be frustrated, added that she doesn’t know who her friends are anymore.

She said in the video:

“Just stop, give my marriage a break because you guys are busy hoping and praying that something is wrong with my marriage.

"And you just want me to tell you that oh “Innocent messed up”. I don’t even know who my friend is in the group."

Watch the video below:

Annie dumbfounded as 2Baba speaks on how men are wired to cheat

Singer 2baba and his wife, Annie Idibia, spurred massive criticisms online after a clip from a reality show saw them at a table with other stars, speaking on a topic bothering infidelity.

The veteran singer, while sharing his thought, stated that men are wired to cheat.

According to 2Baba, a man could love a woman dearly, but once his 'organ' decides to think for him, he would seek another woman and have an affair with her.

A lady, who was also seated at the table, kicked against 2Baba's opinion as Annie interjected, asking if he was talking generally or about himself.

Reacting to the video, someone said:

"Most men love making excuses for their shiitty habits. Flip the tables now and you’d see them wailing."

Source: Legit.ng