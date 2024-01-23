No fewer than seven hundred widows have benefitted from the empowerment programme of Hon. Desmond Olusola Elliot

The lawmaker awarded scholarships to some indigent schoolchildren in his constituency in Surulere area of Lagos

He explained that the initiative was to support widows and widowers and let them know that the government is not far from them.

Surulere, Lagos state - Hon. Desmond Olusola Elliot, representing Surulere Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, has reached out to no fewer than seven hundred widows residents with an empowerment programme in his constituency.

Elliot also awarded scholarships to some indigent school children in the Surulere area of the state while cash gifts and food items were distributed through the 'DOE Support For Widows'.

Desmond Elliot gifts cars, empowers 700 widows, awards scholarships

According to a statement sighted by Legit.ng, the lawmaker also gave out 'Lagride' cars to two other beneficiaries.

The actor-turned-politician went a step further to make sure that widows and widowers in Surulere who do not have prepaid meters would be entitled to a subsidised payment for their meters after verification of their invoice and address.

Speaking at the event, Elliot said:

"We do this every year, but this year, we decided to do it in January because I observe that at the beginning of the year, a lot of people are always struggling, especially after December of the previous year.

"You also know that widows and widowers hardly have those supporting them. So this is just a support from me. It is also important to interact with them and let them know that we are not far from them.

"Again, we are presenting two Lagride cars to make it seven that we have given out in the last few months to support residents”

