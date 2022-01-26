Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has now deleted his apology post from his social media page

Recall that the singer took to his page to publicly apologize to his wife while admitting that he had cheated on her in 2021

In a new development, it has been noticed that the gospel music star has now taken down the post from his official page

Top Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has now taken down his apology post to his wife, Ozioma, after admitting that he cheated on her.

On January 25, 2022, the Nigerian social media space was buzzing with news of Sammie Okposo cheating on his wife.

Sammi Okposo deletes public apology post to wife. Photo: @sammieokposo

Source: Instagram

The singer had made this public knowledge after he penned down a public apology where he admitted his sin and also announced that he was suspending himself from the ministry.

In the trending note, Okposo noted that he had an affair with a lady he met in the US in late 2021. He also apologized to his wife for bringing her shame as well to people in the church.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Okposo’s public apology was met with different mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media. A number of people slammed the gospel singer for making his private affair public.

However, in a new development, the gospel singer has now taken down the apology post from his page.

Sammie Okposo impregnates US based lady

Sammie Okposo, has been accused by a lady in the US of im*pregnating her and telling her to get rid of the child.

The lady, identified as African Doll, spoke during an interview with Obodo Oyinbo TV where she narrated how she and the singer met, how they messed around and his reaction to her getting pregnant for him.

The lady was quick to note that they weren’t dating, despite sleeping with each other on more than one occasion and they were just friends who were getting to know one another.

The US lady explained that after she told the gospel singer about being pregnant for him, he accused her of trying to disgrace him even when she showed him proof.

Source: Legit.ng