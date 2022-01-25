Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has now publicly announced that he cheated on his wife, Ozioma

In a post shared on Instagram, Okposo noted that he had an intimate relationship with a lady he met in the US in late 2021

The gospel singer suspended himself from all ministry work as he apologised to his wife and numerous fans

Popular Nigerian gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, has tendered a public apology to his wife, Ozioma, after cheating on her.

The repentant singer took to his Instagram page to issue the apology as well as bring his sins to the attention of the public.

According to Okposo, he intimately got involved with a lady he met in the USA in late 2021 during a trip. He added that the behavior wasn’t acceptable seeing as he is a married man and a gospel minister.

Gospel star Sammie Okposo publicly confesses to cheating on wife in 2021. Photos: @sammieokposo

The singer explained that his action caused his wife and family a lot of pain and he is now working on making peace with God.

Okposo suspends ministry work after cheating on wife

Taking things further, Okposo announced that he was suspending all ministry work until he is fully restored because that is the proper action to take and he owes it to God.

The singer then apologised to his spiritual fathers and mothers in faith and other ministers of the gospel over his behavior.

According to him, he is sorry for disappointing them and regrets any pain the news of his moral failure and judgement has caused.

See his post below:

Mixed reactions from Nigerians

The news of Sammie Okposo’s action had Nigerians on social media either bashing him or praising him for taking responsibility. Read some of their comments below:

Toun_tomato:

“Are you apologizing because you were caught? Or because you’re sincerely sorry?”

Dairyofayoungmum:

“At least he took full responsibility.”

D_gov_:

“I don’t know when social media became a private judiciary … dunno why he was pushed to publicly apologize… maybe black mail ... but His Heavenly Father has forgiven him. Every other sinner should calm down and enjoy grace.”

Shindarasimi:

“Before gistlover go break the newsbaba quickly turn am to public announcement.”

Themanfromuncleishere:

“Lol but no be today u start to run this one now baba, e don tey, na this lady matter wey cast.”

Z.eldaa_:

“Mtcheeew…. Wasn’t necessary.”

Amrylee:

“But what is wrong with you, is social media your family mediator, be giving the public tea that’s not ours to drink.”

Dw_______7:

“Religious people are gullible sha. His church followers will accept him because he wrote this forgetting that he got caught this time that’s why he apologised. Stop believing you can be perfect. All this things are part of being human. You don’t have to be a gospel preacher before you know cheating is wrong. You no go apologise if you no be gospel preacher ooo.”

Omoifo_i:

“Kool but i wont allow my husband to tender this apology in public..we can do a family meeting with mine n his family so he can tender d apology..thats me..”

Emy_matheo:

“May the Lord restore you. This is very bold statement of an intent to repent.”

