Most Nigerian celebrities appear to have the enviable lifestyle: notoriety, wealth, and glamour. However, before their rise to fame, a considerable number of them encountered financial hardship due to their foundational background

Legit.ng brings you the backstories of some of your favourites who grew from becoming homeless to owning well-furnished mansions

One of the best motivations in the world is knowing that some of the top personalities came from nothing before hitting the limelight.

It's appealing to know that despite their challenging backgrounds, these celebrities triumphed over obstacles with unwavering dedication to a higher pedestal.

Nigerian celebrities with humble beginnings. Credit: @patoranking, @johnokafor, @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Join Legit.ng to look into the lives of some Nigerian celebrities with rags-to-riches stories

Don Jazzy recounts selling akara with his mum

Nigerian singer and record producer Michael Collins Ajereh, Don Jazzy's humble beginnings continues to inspire many.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The artist revealed that he once sold 'akara' with his mother in the hopes of catching the attention of wealthy individuals interested in his well-being.

In an interview last year, the model pro disclosed that he grew up in Ajegunle, a suburb in Lagos, Nigeria. He narrated how he and his mum would set up a makeshift stall to sell their akara every morning.

Mercy Johnson speaks on growing up in an uncompleted building

Famous Nollywood star Mercy Johnson had her share of bitter experiences growing up as a young girl in Rivers state.

The actress opened up in an interview with Tribune, where she spoke about her early days living with her family in an incomplete structure in the company of lizards and other insects.

She noted that the reason she is able to cry in movies is not because the script demands it but because she's able to recall her struggles and how far God has brought her.

Ramsey Nouah shares his story of sleeping under Lagos bridges

Nollywood veteran Ramsey Nouah had one of the most difficult upbringings.

Sharing his story, he revealed that his mother lost everything due to flood during his younger days, and they had to look for a place to stay under one of the Lagos bridges with no belongings in their possession.

Timaya reveals being abused by a woman and becoming a plantain seller

Nigerian dancehall maestro Inetimi Alfred Timaya Odon, best known as Timaya, revealed in an interview with Vanguard that his landlord kicked him out and that he lived with a lady who molested him.

While going from studio to studio, he started singing and composing music. The lady who gave him accommodation imposed her will on him and had sexual relations with him, regardless of his wish to discontinue.

She threatened him and said he was interested in someone else after he eventually said he wasn't going to cooperate anymore. Before he became famous, the Dem Mama hitmaker mentioned that he sold plantains on the streets to earn a living.

Patoranking recalls selling rat poison in traffic

The Nigerian reggae-dancehall superstar Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, popularly known as Patoranking, narrated that due to financial hardship, he had to stop school and relocate from Cape Coast to Accra, where he spent most nights on the streets of Osu for survival.

In the past, Patoranking admitted that his song "Nothing to Something" is a lyrical autobiography. The reggae musician also mentioned hawking rat poison in traffic while living in a tiny flat.

In his pursuit of his goals, he experimented in several fields, including becoming a bricklayer for a period.

Mr Ibu struggled his way through school to be educated

The ailing actor, John Okafor, fondly referred to as Mr Ibu, once mentioned that his family was among the poorest in Enugu state, Nigeria. In an interview, he shared a story of how breeze brought down their family house after his father's death, which left them feeding from hand to mouth.

The celebrated veteran however, disclosed his love for education and how he struggled through school due to insufficient funding, which made him drop out several times until he became a graduate.

Source: Legit.ng