Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and socialite Bobrisky have reportedly ended their feud

According to reports, the two former best friends are now back on good terms after they followed each other online

This is coming only a few days before Bobrisky’s release from jail, and netizens have reacted to the development

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh and socialite Idris Okuneye ‘Bobrisky’ are now making headlines over reports of them ending their fight.

Recall that the two public figures had a messy fallout a few years ago, with both spilling messy details about each other online and mercilessly dragging themselves.

Fans react as Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh reportedly end fight. Photos: @tontolet, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky follow back on Instagram

Interestingly, there seems to be a new development in Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky’s broken relationship.

Reports started to make the rounds that the former besties had mended fences and taken steps to restore their friendship after it was discovered that they were back to following each other on Instagram.

See a screenshot below:

Celebrity blogger Tosin Silverdam also waded into Tonto and Bob’s friendship. He noted that perhaps it took the crossdresser being in prison for them to end their fight. See his video below:

Fans react to Tonto and Bobrisky

News of Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky repairing their friendship was met with reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

chikadibia_light_:

“Tonto has a good heart, Bob risky always said that and again she feels this is a difficult Time for him and needs support and love.”

broken.not.crushed:

“When Bob finally gets out, I hope he uses this as a teaching medium to reaccess all the so called “Besties” that he’s always parading about. Not a damnn soul made any noise on this gram talking about releasing Bob or what not. But heaven knows if he was still friends with Tonto instagram wouldn’t have heard the least of it. Like it or not, Tonto was that person that made a lot of people relax on their hatred towards Bob that year. Tonto made it clear that she was standing on business and Bob was her person, ergo anyone who comes for Bob was coming for her. But alas, Bob chose to “as always” betray his friend.”

chiomaa_1111:

“They want to join hands and team against their strong opponent and pull him down 😂😂.”

Oj_accessories_:

“Tonto is very sweet person likewise Bob.😍.”

francasown:

“I'm sure Tonto is there for shim in this trying time.”

akuapem_toffegh:

“I'm sure she has been visiting Bob in prison 😍.”

nelly2special:

“This settlement I don Dey wait for am ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ bob has learnt . If have tonto as your friend just know she will come out for you.”

Its_diva_t:

“I love them both tonto has a very good heart.”

otorroseline:

“Brotherhood is ready to settle with sisterhood 😍.”

_zelda01:

“Nothing dey the life ….just make peace.”

Grayson_ik:

“VDM effect 😂 .. ( the enemy of my enemy is my friend).”

mheenarh__:

“I can’t wait for Bob to be back and grab his/her steeze back😂.”

Have_you_worshipped_me_today:

“I’m happy for them ❤️ I hope they grow from this.”

