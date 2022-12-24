The first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has responded days after he publicly pleaded for her forgiveness on social media

May in a lengthy post shared on Instagram stated that indeed there is no love without forgiveness while maintaining her earlier stance on polygamy

She made into clear that she won’t be numbered while begging her husband, Yul, to stop with the social media back and forth

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has gotten a public response from his first wife, May, days after he sought her forgiveness over his decision to become a polygamist and bring a second wife into their home.

Addressing her husband in a lengthy Instagram post, May agreed with his position that humans are prone to mistakes and no one is perfect. She stressed that what matters the most is how people choose to react to mistakes.

May Edochie writes Yul. Photo: @yuledochie/@mayyuledochie

To put it directly, Edochie’s wife stated that there is a clear difference between forgiveness and righting a wrong. May added that for her, forgiveness is the most beautiful form of love and indeed “there is no love without forgiveness, and there is no forgiveness without love.”

She proceeded to add that forgiving all that her husband has done over the pasts few months is in the overall interest of her personal mental health and peace.

In a different portion of her post, May, however, made it clear that her stance on polygamy remains the same and she won’t be cajoled into accepting an idea that goes against her beliefs, faith and values.

May made it clear to her husband that she won’t be numbered in a home where they both worked hard over the course of their 18 years of marriage.

She also appealed to the actor to stop bringing their matter to the internet for the sake of their children.

See her post below:

Social media users react

joycekalu said:

"May I am so proud of you, your maturity and wisdom is divine! You are BLESSED…… don’t be distracted…God gat you…. Enjoy your space. May the almighty guide you through."

ruthkadiri said:

" the love you give will never be thrown at you with a slap."

tanaadelana said:

"Well said my darling May. May God continue to guide you."

omannadi said:

"May, if I say I am not proud of you ehh: my friend I lie . Merry xtmas my darling."

etinosaofficial said:

"A queen is a queen no matter the circumstance. Royalty was never about the robes or the environment. Royalty is in the blood. What a thought-provoking write up."

habiba_abdulhamid_._ said:

"Do not allow anyone to deceive you to divorce your husband, some of them are going through worst in husband's houses but they are mute about it. Patients move mountain."

engr.maintain said:

"Madam make peace with ur husband.don’t listen to online in-laws. the mistake has been done . Beside in Igbo culture we are allow to marry many wives. But in Christianity we are allow to marry one. Make peace and stop replying ur husband online. His the man and celebrity. Even thousands of girls want him as we speak. Forgive and bring ur household in other. Happy Xmas to you."

Daddy Freeze 'knocks' Yul Edochie over proud polygamist declaration

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that media personality, Daddy Freeze, reacted to Yul Edochie's post declaring himself a proud polygamist.

Freeze made it clear that while polygamy isn't bad, the actor never got the consent of his wife before bringing another woman into their home.

"Polygamy can’t stop you from being a man of God. However, the only issue is that May @mayyuledochie is NOT happy," Freeze wrote.

