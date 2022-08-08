Popular Nigerian singer, 2baba, recently caused a stir on social media after he tendered a moving apology to his wife, Annie, and others

In a series of posts on his page, the music star showed remorse for embarrassing Annie and their kids and others

According to 2baba, he is sorry he messed it all up and his posts have drawn a series of interesting reactions online

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia aka 2baba had fans wondering about his marriage for the umpteenth time after he tendered a moving apology to his wife, Annie, and others.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the music star shared a series of posts where he expressed his regret and showed remorse to his wife, the rest of his family and his team.

In one post, he penned down a lengthy note where he apologised for embarrassing his wife, kids, his mother, their families as well as his management team.

2baba apologises to Annie, their kids and baby mamas. Photos: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, he is not looking for sympathy or trying to make himself look good.

He wrote:

“This is no stunt. I'm sorry for all the embarrassment I've caused my wife, my kids, my mother and all our families and my management team. I'm not looking for no sympathy, I'm not trying to make myself look good.”

Not stopping there, 2baba said that he has always been a sh*itty father, husband and baby daddy and he has no excuses.

He also added that he wants to do right by his wife, his kids, their mums and everybody else around him.

In his words:

“I've been a shity father and a shity husband and shity baby daddy. I have no excuses.

I just want to do right by my wife, and my kids and their moms and my mom and all families and my manager and friends.

I beg y'all to pls just face me and cancel me anyhow. I've been a star for so long that my bulletproof vest is worn-out.”

See the post below:

In a subsequent post, 2baba apologised to his wife, Annie, for messing things up.

His original caption before it was edited reads:

“Forever Grateful to u @annieidibia1. Love u till I die. Ur kind is rare

#GRATEFUL to u forever...Sorry I messed it all up.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react to 2baba’s heartfelt apology to Annie

The celebrity couples’ relationship drew a number of interesting reactions online. Read some of them below:

Iam_emmafavour_bosslady:

“ na Mumu Dey put mouth for una issues Abeg una love ❤️ is real.”

Kafenchycollectionss:

“True love is sweet sha ❤️”

Officialdoro:

“Una don start o.”

Kokolete:

“What has he done now?”

M.m.a_j:

“2face and Annie are deeply inlove❤️❤️❤️ but you see Annie's love for 2face eee is 101% love with high voltage ❤️❤️.”

Mbahmartha__:

“Sorry can't always change things, fix the thing that will make you apologise always.”

Sirah.sure.1:

“Her kind is indeed rare...bcos me I no go fit.”

Glitzlingerie:

“I wish them all the best..... But inno,no dey mess up every 2 market days.”

Hmm.

2baba's son inducted as social prefect

Nino Idibia, 2baba’s son with former partner Sunmbo Adeoye, was recently celebrated by his mother and stepfather following an impressive achievement.

The singer’s baby mama took to Instagram announcing that Nino was inducted into his first leadership role as social prefect in his school.

The proud mum pointed out her confidence in the values that have been instilled in Nino despite “horrible things” trending among young minds in the country.

