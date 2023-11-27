Bolanle Ninalowo recently shared a video of him with his female colleague Damilola Adegbite at the gym

The video comes as Ninalowo stirred relationship rumours with Damilola weeks after his marriage crashed

The Nollywood stars' loved-up video in the gym has further heightened speculations among their fans

Nigerian movie star Bolanle Ninolowo also known as Nino B, has continued to stir relationship rumours with actress Damilola Adegbite.

Ninalowo, in a recent post on his Instagram page, shared a video of him and Damilola in what looked like a loved-up mood at the gym.

Bolanle Ninolowo shares video of him and Damilola Adegbite at the gym. Credit: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ninalowo shared a stunning picture of Damilola on his page weeks following his marriage crash.

In the new video, the hulky actor stood by the actress as she engaged in different physical exercises.

The duo were seen talking to each other, with Damilola holding on to the actor’s clothes. They were later seen beaming with laughter towards the end of the video.

Captioning the video, Ninalowo wrote:

“#LovePeaceAndLightOnly Maka @adedamee .”

Watch a video of Bolanle Ninalowo and Damilola Adegbite at the gym

Damilola Adegbite was previously in a relationship with Chris Attoh before they parted ways in September 2017. Ninalowo, on the other hand, on September 2, 2023, announced the end of his marriage of 16 years.

Mixed reactions trail video of Bolanle Ninalowo and Damilola Adegbite at the gym

See some of the comments below as some netizens dragged Ninalowo.

splendstar:

"The new girl was never new, you just never knew."

mammie_flora1:

"The replacement self is badder."

dreemz_interiors:

"Replacement is constant in life."

melanoadeola:

"Dude knows how to handle a woman! All I see is love,love.. Bless your heart."

king_hephb:

"As long as you’re happy my bro .."

augustee_na:

"Lol you miss doing videos with your wife you go borrow babe."

tutu_berry0L

"Same script with your ex wife always dragging them to the gym and later cheat on them."

Ninalowo Bolanle speaks on his plans after divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how the actor reacted after announcing he had officially parted ways with his wife.

A day after the announcement, Ninalowo took to his Instagram page to share another post.

He shared a photo of a huge smiley face and revealed that he was now in his next phase of life.

Source: Legit.ng