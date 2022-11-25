Veteran gospel singer Sammie Okposo was earlier today November, 25, 2022 reported to have passed on at the age of 51

The singer's death came as rude shock because many people who follow him on social media claim he was still active on Instagram 15-hours before news of his death went viral

Different celebrities have reacted to the proflic gospel singer's death taken to their different social media pages to react to his passing while saying a word or two about him

Popular veteran Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo best known for his evergreen hit song Welu Welu has passed away at the age of 51.

The singer was said to have been suffering from hypertension and had slumped earlier today, Friday, November 25, 2022 at his Lekki home.

Nigerian celebrities mourn the passing of veteran gospel singer Sammie Okposo. Photo credit: @sammieokposo/@iyaboojofespris/@lola_omotayo/@brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

It was reported that he was rushed to an hospital in Lekki but was declared dead after at the clinic after his health deteriorated fast and couldn't be revived.

Celebrities and colleagues of the superstar Gospel artiste have been paying tribute to the musician all since report of his death went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See how some some celebrities reacted to the report of Sammie Okposo's death:

See how netizens reacted to Sammie Okposo's death below:

@lolaomotayo_okoye:

"RIP Sammy Okposo."

@nonsky:

"Such a sad news to wake up to! RIP."

@brodashaggi:

"This is so sad."

@iamslimbrown:

"Rest well. You made an impact with your gifts."

@djbign:

"What???"

@iyaboojofespris:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

officiallrosie:

"Jesus, what? OMG. RIP Sir."

@crazeclown:

"Rest in Power."

Every day with you is valentine: Sammie Okposo celebrates 12 years of being with wife amidst infidelity drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ace gospel singer, Sammie Okposo earlier in 2022 celebrated 12 years of being married to his beloved wife, Ozioma, in a special way.

The singer shared a beautiful photo of himself and Ozioma on his verified Instagram page and showered his woman with amazing words.

Sammie Okposo who referred to his wife as his friend declared that every day with her is Valentine's Day.

Source: Legit.ng