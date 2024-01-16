A man who hails from South Africa got celebrity-like attention after he was spotted at a marriage market in China

Chinese women and men gathered around as they quizzed him and videoed him with their phones

The young man communicated with them in the local language as he expressed his interest in finding a Chinese partner

A black man has become a viral sensation after his interaction with Chinese folks at a marriage market surfaced online.

In the clip, Chinese women threw questions at the black man who hails from South Africa. Some could be seen videoing him excitedly with their phones.

The men were not left out as they quizzed him about African women and his interests. The young man said he needed a Chinese partner. He spoke in their language fluently.

The Chinese marriage market

In many Chinese cities, a unique and centuries-old tradition thrives — the Chinese marriage market.

This market is not a physical bazaar but a gathering place in public parks where parents, grandparents, and sometimes even friends converge to find suitable partners for their unmarried offspring.

A report by Al Jazeera about the site of Shanghai’s former race course stated that thousands of single folks search for partners there every Sunday.

Here, information about eligible individuals is displayed on handwritten posters or umbrellas, detailing crucial aspects such as age, education, occupation, and often including a photo.

It's a cultural phenomenon deeply rooted in Chinese family values, where the collective welfare of the family is highly prioritized.

Internet users react to the Chinese video

2025 Vision said:

"Nah, tell them the truth, you're not from South Africa. They won't harm you."

egy blanteen said:

"The lady constantly asking questions and calling her friends over to witness is a whole dam.n vibe fr."

mzwandile said:

"I'm a South African guy ne, he is not South African, ever.

"As for marriage market I'm still shocked."

Black Chinese said:

"I understand the whole conversation it's not a marriage market."

Le Pythogo said:

"The way I'm so single marriage market in China is my last hope tomorrow I'm going home affairs to apply for a passport."

Ezlaho said:

"Imagine going on marriage market and getting no bids. You’d have just have to leave the country."

Lady falls in love and weds Chinese man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had fallen in love and married a Chinese man.

Betty Nabukeera, a teacher in Uganda, came in contact with Liu Qi while a construction company he worked with was building a hydropower plant in Uganda.

The duo fell in love and got married in November 2020. China Xinhua News shared photos of the adorable couple on Facebook, which got many people talking.

Li and Betty could be seen tending to their cute kid in one of the photos. In another frame, the husband was captured teaching his wife the Chinese language.

