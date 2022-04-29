Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze, has shared his two cents on the trending marital issue in the home of actor, Yul Edochie

Daddy Freeze declared that he wished the actor's first wife, May Edochie, could marry a second husband just like her man did and settle the case

Freeze further used quotes in the bible to advocate for women and urged them to reciprocate their men's polygamous acts

Media personality, Daddy Freeze, shared his opinion about polygamy using actor Yul Edochie and his wife, May's situation as a case study.

The media man shared a picture of Yul on his Instagram page and declared that he wished May could marry a second husband also and have a child with the new man.

According to him:

"It would be in perfect equilibrium if May Edochie married a second husband, had a child for him and then posted Yul's pic with the comment below: Yul number one undisputed! Sadly, life in Nigeria offers women very poor options."

He also used a scriptural quote to advocate for women whose husbands married another wife to also reciprocate such gestures.

Daddy Freeze finally urged the people to stop tilting scripture and tradition in the favour of misogyny and patriarchy.

Nigerians react to Daddy Freeze's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Daddy Freeze's opinion about women getting second husbands.

Victoriainyama:

"I love the exact way you put the text. Let it be read as thus. As You would not hurt yourself....U would not hurt your wife."

Adire49:

"As a woman in Nigeria, life can be so unfair and challenging!"

Debbie.gold.37017:

"Well said, imagine how he would feel if she did the same to him."

Polygamy is not a sin: Reno Omokri defends Yul Edochie

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Reno Omokri came to the defence of Yul Edochie who was facing heat for taking a second wife.

A social media user, Uche, innocently asked Reno about his takes on the controversial issue.

Reno in defence of Yul wrote an epistle to declare that polygamy is not a sin and even used bible verses to back his claims up.

Source: Legit.ng